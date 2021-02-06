Indyref2 lawsuit dismissed as ‘hypothetical, academic and premature’





A CASE case brought before a Scottish court on whether the country could hold a second independence referendum without Westminster’s consent has been dismissed as “hypothetical, academic and premature”.

Martin Keatings took the matter to the Court of Session on behalf of the Forward As One group, demanding that it declare that the Scottish Parliament has the power to legislate for another vote.

During a two-day hearing last month, Aidan O’Neill QC, acting for Mr Keatings, told the court that voters in the May Holyrood election need to know if such an action is possible. But questions were raised by David Johnston QC, on behalf of the Advocate General, on Mr. Keatings’s legal status. Ms Carmichael has now dismissed the issue, ruling that it was “clearly raised prematurely”, with the question of another referendum “also hypothetical and can never happen”. In her decision published on Friday, she said: “The defense counsel’s submissions on these issues all express in slightly different ways the basic proposition that it is either not necessary, or not possible, for the court to provide this the pursuant the remedy he is seeking. “The action is for these reasons, hypothetical, academic and premature, and the followers lack the attitude to bring it. “For the reasons given … I would have reached the same conclusion even if a bill had been available for consideration. “I do not express any specific conclusion regarding the proposal that the requested declarants are very vague. Unnsn unnecessary to do so to reject the action. “Once I have reached my point of view regarding the position, prematurity and hypothetical nature of the proceedings, I do not need to determine whether the provision of the required declarants would be incompatible with the separation of powers. “It is important, however, that issues that may be the subject of political debate and campaigning in the democratic process be allowed to unfold and be processed in the political process, and that the courts only intervene when they have to do so to fulfill their function. as guardians of the rule of law. “The courts will clearly intervene to determine the illegal allegations. “When, however, there are no illegal allegations, and the court is required to rule on the rule of law in an area that is the subject of current political debate and controversy, it will be important to ensure that the question of whether an answer is sought to defend the rule of law is addressed precisely. ” The judge said it was “unnecessary and inappropriate for me to express an opinion on the matter of law” given that the matter was based on an “assumption that a referendum would take place, or in fact has already taken place, under an Act of the Scottish Parliament ”. Furthermore, no views were taken on the “intentions of the Scottish Government” in relation to any bills. She said that “the first defense counsel and the follower to some extent asked me to speculate … this would not be decisive if there was any legal issue on which the follower was entitled to a court decision”. In Mr Keatings’ position, the judge said it was “important to note … the follower is a privileged voter in a system of representative democracy”. While she said that “he and every other voter has the right to vote for representatives in the Scottish Parliament”, she added “it is correct to say that Parliament derives its authority, strength and legitimacy from the electorate”. Ms. Carmichael concluded by emphasizing that the elected members are those “who then continue to make judgments, in their capacity as legislators.”







