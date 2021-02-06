Dubai RTA provides pedestrians, cyclists vital link between International City, Al Warqaa, Mushrif and Al Khawaneej





The new 475-meter-long bridge provides a vital link for pedestrians and cyclists between the International City, Al Warqaa and Mushrif areas

Image credit: RTA

Dubai: A new bridge for pedestrians and cyclists providing a vital link between International City, Al Warqaa, Mushrif and Al Khawaneej has been completed by the Dubai Roads and Transportation Authority (RTA). The 475-meter-long bridge, which has a width of 5 meters (3m for bikers and 2m for pedestrians), is equipped with rails between the lanes and on both sides. The bridge will facilitate the movement of pedestrians between the International City and Al Warqaa on both sides of the Ras Al Khor highway. It also connects cycling tracks from Al Khawaneej, Mushrif and Al Warqaa with International City and Dragon Mart. Mattar Al Tayer RTA built this bridge following the instructions of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, to make Dubai a bicycle friendly city. It also echoes the Dubai Traffic Safety Strategy which envisions zero casualties to make Dubai the safest city in the world in 2021, said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, CEO, Chairman of the RTA Executive Board. 370 tons of steel The new bridge has a steel and concrete structure that required the transportation of 370 tonnes of structural steel on site to four different parts. A layer of reinforced concrete was then placed on the upper deck of the bridge. The bridge stretches to a length of 475 meters, which includes a part of the steel structure that stretches 110 meters. The bridge is built on three concrete pillars and connects with ascending and descending slopes on both sides that stretch about 180 meters. It stretches five meters in width, including three meters for cyclists and two meters for pedestrians. It is equipped with slip-resistant flooring and recessed decorative lighting. It has metal railings on both sides for the safety of pedestrians and cyclists. RTA had previously completed cycling tracks in various parts of Dubai including Al Warqaa, Mushrif and Al Khawaneej. He also built two joint bridges by cyclists and pedestrians at Al Khawaneej and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road, he noted. The new bridge on Ras Al Khor Road was opened. The bridge is built on three concrete pillars and connects with ascending and descending slopes on both sides that stretch about 180 meters.

Image credit: RTA

129 Foot Bridge The number of footbridges in Dubai has grown from 13 bridges in 2006 to 129 bridges in 2020. RTA aims to build 31 additional footbridges between 2021 and 2026, which will bring the total number of footbridges in Dubai to 160 bridges . RTA’s efforts to improve pedestrian safety contributed to the reduction of pedestrian casualties in Dubai by up to 81% between 2007 and 2020, Al Tayer commented. Tuning traces The total length of the cycling tracks built in Dubai by the end of 2020 is 425 km. RTA plans to build more bike lanes that will increase the length of bike lanes to 668 km by 2025. Through the construction of bike lanes, RTA aims to connect Dubai hotspots with stations of various means of transport. mass transit. He also adds to the efforts to make Dubai more cyclist friendly. Such a car contributes to the Dubai 2021 vision that seeks to make the city the ideal place to live and do business, as well as the preferred and safest destination for visitors. Cycling Speed ​​Limit The RTA has set a speed limit of 30 km / h for bicycles on dedicated rails, and 20 km / h for bicycles on separate rails with pedestrians within urban areas. Different speeds were set for the training tracks. The placement of speed benches for bicycles stems from RTA’s acumen for pedestrian and cyclist safety. 475 meter long bridge on Ra Al Khor road. It has a width of 5 meters (3m for bikers and 2m for pedestrians), it is equipped with rails between the lanes and on both sides.

Image credit: RTA

