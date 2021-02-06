‘India should be forced to give up illegal actions in IIOJK’





Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said India should be forced to end its illegal and unilateral actions in the illegally occupied Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and move towards a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute according to United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. Qureshi made these remarks while addressing the ambassadorial meeting of the OIC Islamic Cooperation Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir via video link. The Foreign Minister congratulated the fraternal nations of Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Nigeria for the effective articulation of the voice of the Ummah [Muslim community] in solidarity with the oppressed people of the IOJK. The unwavering and steadfast support of the OIC, recently reaffirmed at the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey, is a source of great strength for the Kashmiri people in their just and legitimate fight for their right to self-determination. inalienable self-determination, “the foreign minister said. He stressed that it was important to support this momentum while a unified political message for India from the OIC would be critical. Read more: Qureshi writes to UNSC, demands intervention in Kashmir “We must strongly urge India to stop its heinous human rights violations against innocent Kashmiris and provide access to human rights organizations in Jammu and Kashmir illegally occupied,” FM stated. Qureshi. The senior diplomat further stressed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan has pursued an intense political and diplomatic campaign over the Kashmir dispute. Referring to the Indian atrocities, the Foreign Minister said that the IIOJK is shrouded in darkness after the illegal actions of August 5, 2019. “The inhumane military siege and blockade of communication there has already lasted five hundred and fifty days,” he said, adding that the IIOJK was the largest open-air prison in the world today. He claimed that India introduced controversial legislation to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory in violation of international law including the 4th Geneva Convention and UN Security Council Resolutions.







