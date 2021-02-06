World risks uneven recovery of vaccine deficit, says IMF chief | News

Connect with us

World risks uneven recovery of vaccine deficit, says IMF chief

Rich countries are ready to recover from the global pandemic much faster than poor ones based on better access to vaccines, and policymakers must act to avoid deepening inequality between nations, said the head of the International Monetary Fund.

Governments and multilateral organizations must help developing nations accompany advanced countries in transition to a more inclusive, digitalized, green economy, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told a roundtable with reporters Friday. Countries need to revive international co-operation, Georgieva said, a goal that President Joe Bidens’s administration has also identified for the US, the fund’s largest shareholder.

Failure to address unequal access to vaccines could leave many countries in the world with social unrest or a decade of lost growth and progress, Georgieva said. About half of developing countries will see their per capita income levels compared to advanced economies fall as a result of the pandemic, marking a reversal from recent decades, she said.

This year we face the risk of great divergence, said Georgieva. The road to recovery is uneven, and that inequality can translate into fundamental problems for the world in the years to come.

In an extensive one-hour conversation, Georgieva stressed the need to provide debt relief for emerging economies struggling with unbearable burdens and for policymakers to continue to provide support to populations in need until the crisis is over.

Some key points of her comments follow.

N ON SH.BA

Asked about President Joe Bidens proposed $ 1.9 trillion facilitation and stimulus plan, Georgieva said the US has fiscal space for additional facilitation and support measures.

The IMF supports Bidens’ determination to focus on vaccine relief, testing, healthcare, unemployment support and food aid, among other priorities.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is the best person to manage the potential risks of financial stability if the economy overheats as a result of the stimulus

US support would have positive effects of spread to the rest of the world, especially Latin America

There is a risk that if US fiscal support is not maintained until there is a sustained exit from the health crisis, there could be a dangerous wave of bankruptcies and unemployment.

N ON LATINE AMERICA

In Argentina, the IMF is aiming for a good balance between stability, focused support for the most vulnerable and the creation of conditions for stronger private-sector-led growth.

Latin America is poised to lag behind the global response, needs reform to spur faster growth

CHINA, AFRICA

China’s ongoing process of opening up its financial services sector should help achieve a more balanced growth that is less dependent on public spending and more directed towards domestic consumption

The world needs to unite to make sure vaccines are available in Africa, where only Morocco has so far started firing

The IMF is providing analysis and working to unite Zambia, Chad, Ethiopia with their creditors as countries pursue debt relief

IMF POLICY

The IMF is continuing to discuss with its members the possibility of a new issue of special drawing rights, such as the one in 2009, and will talk about the option as part of a review of long-term liquidity needs that occurs every five years and is expected tani

Any creation of SDRs should be part of a comprehensive plan and accompanied by other steps, including debt relief for volatile countries, so that reserve assets do not just go to pay off past debts.

Emerging and emerging markets that will need debt restructuring can reduce pain by taking action early

The IMF and the World Bank are in very early talks to see if debt relief can be done in a way that prioritizes health and climate spending and rewards creditors as part of their environmental, social and environmental governance commitments. corporations.

While there were fewer bankruptcies in 2020 than the average year, policymakers need to be prepared for the moment when withdrawal of support indicates that some businesses are no longer viable in order to prevent indentations

