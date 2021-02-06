Good news for people looking to buy new property in Delhi. Tariffs to be reduced as the government lowers district rates | Times Hindustan

Property rates in Delhi will soon be lowered as the government has reduced the district rate by 20% for all property categories – residential, commercial and personal. Now, people looking to buy a home in wealthy Delhi localities like Vasant Kunj and Gold Links will have to pay more 1.5 less loop per square meter of land.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Deputy Prime Minister Manish Sisodia announced the decision on Twitter, saying it would be “a huge increase for the real estate sector”. “I’m sure this step will help give a boost to the economy after Covid-19,” CM Kejriwal also said on Twitter as he reissued Sisodia ‘s tweet.

In Delhi, properties are classified into eight categories from ‘A’ to ‘H’, with class ‘A’ properties being the richest areas and the least developed areas falling into the ‘H’ category. The existing land grade in category ‘A’ is 7.74 loop per square meter, Following the revised district rate, this will decrease 6.19 loops per square meter, according to the PTI report. In category ‘H’, the circle scale will decrease by 23,280 to 18,624 per square meter.

The minimum construction cost of commercial property will also be reduced by 25,200 square meters to 20,160 square meters in category ‘A’ areas. In the ‘H’ category areas, it will decrease by 3,960 per square meter in 3,168 square meters, PTI reported.

The minimum rate of apartments built (per square meter) in more than four-storey buildings will be reduced by 87,840 to 78,272.

The norms of the new district will remain in force until September 30 of this year. Following the reduction, the government is expecting an increase in revenue collection as it seeks to recover from the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Against a target of 5,300 crore from property registration in 2020-21, the actual collection has been 1,830 crore by November 2020, the PTI reported, citing officials.

(With agency contributions)