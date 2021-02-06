International
UN envoy condemns Myanmar military coup, demands release of detained leaders
United Nations: In a first contact between the UN and the Myanmar Army since the generals took power in a bloodless coup, the special envoy of the Secretary-General to Myanmar spoke with the country’s deputy military chief and expressed strong condemnation of his action and called for for the immediate release of all arrested leaders.
The Special Envoy of the Secretary-General to Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, spoke overnight with Deputy Commander-in-Chief Soe Win in the capital Nay Pyi Taw, Stephane Dujarric, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ spokesman, told reporters. Friday.
Through the virtual meeting with the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces, Burgener reiterated the Secretary-General’s strong condemnation of the military action that disrupted the democratic reforms taking place in the country, Dujarric said.
Dujarric said Burgener also reiterated her call for the immediate release of all detainees.
She stressed the need to make progress in key areas in the safe, dignified, voluntary and sustainable repatriation of Rohingya refugees, the peace process, accountability and in particular engagement with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the ongoing issue.
Dujarric added that Burgener and the deputy military chief had a rather long and very important conversation as it was the first contact the UN had with military authorities since the February 1 coup.
The 15-nation Security Council, the world body’s most powerful body, issued a press statement Thursday on the situation in Myanmar three days after the military took power in the Southeast Asian country.
Council members expressed “deep concern” over the declaration of a state of emergency in Myanmar by the military on February 1 and the arbitrary detention of members of the government, including State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, among others.
They called for the immediate release of all those arrested, the press release said.
Dujarric described the Council statement as a very positive first step towards a unified voice by the organ of the organization entrusted to the maintenance of peace and security.
He added that the Secretary General continues to have various contacts and his Special Envoy also continues to have her contacts.
Burgener has spoken with various representatives of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), including the Bloc Secretary General to ensure that we are all working towards the same goal.
As the Security Council reviewed a statement on the situation in Myanmar, India played the role of an important bridge between the various points of view and committed itself very constructively to ensuring a balanced outcome that strongly underlined the importance of the democratic process and transition, while not was punitive in nature, sources said.
An initial draft statement, prepared by the council president for February UK, had called on Security Council members to condemn the military coup, according to a report in Politico.
In the final statement of the Council, the language was changed not to mention any coup.
India, in the second month of its mandate as a non-permanent member of the Council, engaged very constructively during discussions on the press release.
Sources told the PTI that India played the role of an important bridge, uniting different views and wanted to ensure a balanced outcome.
He also wanted a statement that was not punitive in nature, but one that helped the process and did not become counter-productive.
Read also: India acted as an important bridge during discussions on the UN Security Council statement on Myanmar
