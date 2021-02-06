Buying a home in Delhi will become cheaper. I know why

To boost the ailing real estate sector, the Delhi government announced on Friday to reduce district / commercial / industrial property district rates in Delhi by 20%. The rate cut will be available in all categories for the next six months, the Delhi government announced. “Residential / Commercial / Industrial Property Tariffs in Delhi were reduced by 20% in all categories for the next 6 months. This would be a great relief for people wishing to buy property and a big increase for the sector. real estate, “Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter on Friday.

“Lowering district rates, even for a limited period, is great news for the Delhi housing market because it helps to further lower property prices,” said Anuj Puri, chairman, ANAROCK Properties Consultants.

District rates refer to the minimum price set by the state government at which a property must be registered for transactions. Rates are reviewed from time to time according to market dynamics. District rates vary within cities in the same state, depending on market value and facilities available in the area. These rates are an indication of potential property prices in different areas.

The real estate sector has been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The Kejriwal government’s latest move is expected to ease property prices and revive the real estate sector.

“This step will really lead to buying and selling activity. A move of this nature will also allow large asset owners to mobilize transactions that would otherwise be challenging given the size and subsequent values,” Shveta said. Jain, Managing Director, Residence Services, Savills India.

“A 20% reduction in the district rate would have an impact close to a 1% reduction in the fee or registration fee. The department was instructed to do an exercise accordingly,” the statement said.

Welcoming the move, Mani Rangrajan, Chief Operating Officer of the Group, Housing.com, Makaan.com & Proptiger.com said, “District rates are directly related to current market rates, a reduction in district rates will not only to soften property and land prices in Delhi but also put pressure on other real estate markets of the national capital region “.

“Given the strong post-blockade resuscitation services, this gives the market prosperity. By lowering the district rate, the Delhi government seeks to create a favorable environment for the accelerated absorption of housing in the market,” Puri added.

“This will bring a new series of buyers to the market. Reduced prices may also lower the average age of property buyers in Delhi as the properties will be within the reach of the younger generation,” Rangrajan mentioned.