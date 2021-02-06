International
Getting wet, sharing a cup of tea: Bear Grylls posts favorite photo with PM Modi
The Man Vs Wild episode with Bear Grylls and Prime Modi was shot in the jungles of Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PDRDITSUAR N ON FEB 06, 2021 03:06 PM IST
You vs Wild Bear Grylls host shared one of his favorite comeback photos with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday since the two shot an adventure episode for the Discovery Channel series in August 2019.
One of my favorite photos: soaking and sharing a cup of tea with Prime Modi after our @Discovery jungle adventure together. This moment reminds me how wild the last level is. We are all the same behind titles and masks. #adventureunitesus, wrote Grylls in his Twitter post.
The Man Vs Wild episode with Bear Grylls and Prime Modi was shot in the jungles of Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand where the two walk through the wild and board a cold river in a makeshift boat.
Speaking about the show, Prime Minister Modi had said, For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and forests. These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special program that focused on life beyond politics and that also in the middle of nature I was intrigued and inclined to participate in it.
When asked how the two interacted despite the language barrier, Modi revealed that the technology was widely used in conversation between them in Jim Corbett National Park. Whenever I spoke, it was immediately translated into English. The Bear Grylls had a small wireless instrument in their ear. So I spoke Hindi and he heard it in English … communication became very easy. This is an amazing aspect of technology, the Prime Minister explained.
Grylls had called the Prime Minister a great sport and added that he was calm in times of crisis. You are the most important man in India and my job is to keep you alive, joked Grylls.
Among the celebrities who took part in the show are former US President Barack Obama, actors Kate Winslet and Julia Roberts, tennis player Roger Federer and basketball star Michael B Jordan.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Close
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]