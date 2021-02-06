Getting wet, sharing a cup of tea: Bear Grylls posts favorite photo with PM Modi

You vs Wild Bear Grylls host shared one of his favorite comeback photos with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday since the two shot an adventure episode for the Discovery Channel series in August 2019.

One of my favorite photos: soaking and sharing a cup of tea with Prime Modi after our @Discovery jungle adventure together. This moment reminds me how wild the last level is. We are all the same behind titles and masks. #adventureunitesus, wrote Grylls in his Twitter post.

The Man Vs Wild episode with Bear Grylls and Prime Modi was shot in the jungles of Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand where the two walk through the wild and board a cold river in a makeshift boat.

Speaking about the show, Prime Minister Modi had said, For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and forests. These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special program that focused on life beyond politics and that also in the middle of nature I was intrigued and inclined to participate in it.

When asked how the two interacted despite the language barrier, Modi revealed that the technology was widely used in conversation between them in Jim Corbett National Park. Whenever I spoke, it was immediately translated into English. The Bear Grylls had a small wireless instrument in their ear. So I spoke Hindi and he heard it in English … communication became very easy. This is an amazing aspect of technology, the Prime Minister explained.

Grylls had called the Prime Minister a great sport and added that he was calm in times of crisis. You are the most important man in India and my job is to keep you alive, joked Grylls.

Among the celebrities who took part in the show are former US President Barack Obama, actors Kate Winslet and Julia Roberts, tennis player Roger Federer and basketball star Michael B Jordan.