Just here: Ches Crosbie has a sense of humor (and a hill to climb)

Ches Crosbie mocks his image in this campaign video, in which he leads his daughter Rachel into distraction while drowning in public policy. (Ches Crosbie / Twitter)

Evidently it was obviously a surprise to a number of people that Ches Crosbie not only can make you laugh, but is quite aware, thank you very much, of his image.

Of course that’s what happened this week, after Crosbie’s campaign released a video showing Crosbie at home, but his mind was still very obsessed with work, work, work.

“I’m glad you’re asking about the dinner draw,” Crosbie says in the video, which shows his daughter Rachel and granddaughter Olivia politely listening to their father of politics drone, from one publication to another.

Crosbie’s Twitter account posted the video on Tuesday (just in time, by the way, that he was answering questions on Radio CBC’s CrossTalk a confirmation that leaders ’Twitter accounts have other thumbs up knocking behind the scenes).

I am not your typical quiet talking politician. And I love my family. Despite the flaws I have, I want to make sure the future here is bright for my loved ones and yours. Thanks, Rachel and Olivia. I love you both. #SillniPrapaJobs # Let’s work #PCNL # Windsor Lake pic.twitter.com/m7kGmSXpGz –@ChesCrosbie

It has since been republished or quoted more than 1,500 times. Most of the reactions have been positive, and a common thread is the discovery that Ches Crosbie, yes, has a sense of humor.

It is also important to note how ridiculous the video is, it is by no means an original concept. Shortly after its release, people noticed that it is really, really similar to a 2016 video that went viral, involving a Texas politician named Gerald Daugherty. “Please re-elect Gerald. Please,” says Daugherty’s wife at the end. “Please choose my dad. Please,” says Crosbie Rachel’s daughter in closing the PC ad. (I think the old saying that “good artists borrow, great ones steal” also applies to politics!)

Go back to the sense of humor and a video that probably did more to strengthen Crosbie’s position than anything else in the campaign.

Crosbie has a keen mind and a dry wit, and this is encountered over the years, including when he was a lawyer in private practice. After all, he is the son of the late John Crosbie, whose fearsome political talents were sometimes eclipsed by his ability to hit other MPs and the press gallery alike. This is not Ches, but he is hardly a wooden block.

Crosbie shared this photo of him with his father, John Crosbie, following the death of his father in January 2020. (Ches Crosbie / Twitter)

Ches Crosbie also ended up in a controversy over little political comedy. In 2015, he appeared in a comic book show called Sketch Called Bard, in which local lawyers (take the word in the title? Arr, arr) mock politics and such in Shakespeare style. Crosbie played MacHarper, a hit on then-Prime Minister Stephen Harper, in a sketch for “MacDuffy,” or Senator Mike Duffy. The performance went largely unmarked until Crosbie decided to be rated as the Conservative candidate in Avalon who was thrown in the 2015 election without any explanation.

Crosbie did not give up politics. He won the Progressive Provincial Conservative leadership and assembled the party in the 2019 elections, giving them a strong parliamentary group and bringing the Liberals into a minority government.

But Crosbie’s performance was not universally admired at the party. Crosbie apparently refused to admit election night in May 2019 and his speech that night hit some (including those around him) as unnecessarily angry.

Back in the ring

Like NDP Alison Coffin, Crosbie is back in the ring 21 months later for another term in the provincial election. In place of Dwight Ball, now in office is Andrew Furey, the surgeon who became prime minister last August after gaining Liberal leadership.

Ches Crosbie greets supporters at headquarters during the 2019 election. Crosbie failed to oust the Liberals from power then, and is back for another test this year. (CBC)

Recent polls, however, show that Crosbie has a big challenge ahead of him. Even before Furey took the reins, the Liberals had a comfortable lead in the polls. For example, Quarterly Narrative Tracking Surveys from last May to December the Liberals held between 58 and 61 per cent, when determined voters were asked which party they would choose if the election were held that day. Crosbie PCs crawled a lot, with numbers ranging from 21 to 26 percent. (Narrative’s most recent margin of error is 4.2 percent, 19 times out of 20.)

The latest opinion poll, by Mainstreet Research, shows Liberal support among determined and inclined voters is 62 percent, while PCs are at 26 percent. The margin of error in this survey is 3.31 percent, 19 times out of 20.)

Entering the election as a loser, Crosbie has adopted a timid tone. This came during the leadership televised debate on Wednesday.

“Look, I’m honest with people. I level with people. I look them in the eye,” Crosbie said. “I tell them difficult facts and realities. I do not use strange words like ‘redesign the future.'”

Pushed back for ‘bankruptcy’ comment

But Crosbie was on his back foot during the debate, due to a controversy he caused a week ago saying the declaration of bankruptcy would force the federal government to wait for a new fiscal deal for Newfoundland and Labrador, a province that despite severe economic circumstances not the quality for equalization. (Political scientist Kelly Blidook was harsh in his criticism of Crosbie’s remarks. “I’m sorry, you are not in a position of power when you are about to go bankrupt,” Blidook told the CBC last week.)

LOOK | Ches Crosbie, Alison Coffin and Andrew Furey took to the streets Wednesday night in the televised leaders debate:

Liberal leader Andrew Furey, PC leader Ches Crosbie and NDP leader Alison Coffin stepped down ahead of the Feb. 13 general election. 58:35

Crosbie has been focusing on an agenda that is cut for the economy, jobs and economic development. Instead of focusing on spending, he wants to boost the economy so that more tax revenue can be raised.

Rhetorically if not ideologically, it seems he has moved far away from some public stances in 2019. Weeks before the election, he said the government needed to cut spending and healthcare was a clear place to seek savings.

“I do not know anyone with experience in the health care system who does not think there is waste in health care,” he told Terry Roberts of the CBC. “This is a good place to start. While maintaining the quality of care, you can eradicate a lot of waste.”

This year, Crosbie is accusing Furey of being obsessed with cuts. (It is worth noting, however, that during the debate Crosbie said he was prepared to go row by row through the budget, looking for waste. A similar message, indeed, for 2019, but a whole other tone.)

Crosbie may find some consolation, but so will other parties in Vote Compass data released Friday showing that the number one voter is the economy. Crosbie’s slogans are “Work, Work, Work” and “Return Jobs Return”. To be fair, the Liberals and the NDP are also emphasizing economic recovery.

Prior to the 2019 election, Crosbie had followed the ball in the polls. However, closer to this election, he narrowed that gap.

However, he has quite a significant challenge.

And, as CBC poll analyst Ric Grenier pointed out in a recent column, Crosbie must make history to win government. A leader who lost an election in the NL has not yet won the next test.