Andhra poll chief orders ministerial house arrest for threatening officials





In another move to confront the YSR Congress party government in Andhra Pradesh, Nimmagadda state election commissioner Ramesh Kumar on Saturday ordered the house arrest of state minister for the Panchayati raj region and Peddireddy Pedagogy Ramachandra Reddy until February 21st. In his address to the director general of state police, Gautam Sawang, the SEC said Ramchandra Reddy should remain locked in his residence until the end of the election for gram panchayats on 21 February. The Kumars order follows a statement issued by the minister on Friday evening urging all state government officials not to follow previous SEC instructions to keep the announcement of the results of unanimously elected candidates in gram panchayats in Chittoor and Guntur districts until further notice. Elections for over 13,000 grams of panchayats in the state are being held in four stages this month. The first round of voting will take place on Tuesday. The SEC ordered that during the period of closure at his home, the Minister not be given access to the media to ensure that he would not make potentially provocative statements that would have an adverse effect on the forthcoming local elections. as well as in the general state of law and order in Chittoor and elsewhere. The SEC said the minister, however, could obtain access to medical assistance and such other emergencies that guarantee unavoidable movement, as deemed reasonable. He can also perform his duties as a minister, have access to all official records and documents and can dispose of issues, the SEC said. At a press conference in Tirupati on Friday, the minister threatened to blacklist collectors and return officers from various districts if they did not declare the results of the gram-sacking elections where unanimous elections were held. Ramachandra Reddy urged collectors and return officers not to obey SEC instructions. If any official follows the SEC’s instructions not to declare elections unanimous, serious action will be taken against them and they will be blacklisted, he warned. He also stressed that the current SEC would be there in office only until March 31, 2021, but the YSRC government would continue beyond it. He urged returning officers to ignore SEC instructions and declare all elections unanimous. “The people of the state are behind us and the unanimous elections will continue,” he said. Read also: Andhra Pradesh to set up 3 concept cities for IT related industries Kumar said the ministers’ statement had created fear psychosis among voters in local bodies. This is not only interference in the electoral process, but also a reversal of the democratic electoral process in the local bodies that are taking place, he said. Describing Kumars orders for his house arrest as savage, Ramachandra Reddy said there was no need to follow Kumars orders. He must first understand whether his orders would be carried out at all. It is clear that the SEC was acting under the guidance of Telugu Party President Desam N Chandrababu Naidu, he claimed and urged officials not to follow SEC orders.

