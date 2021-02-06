Nine rounds of military talks with China, talks to continue: S Jaishankar





Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said the top military commanders of India and China have held nine rounds of talks on the troop disengagement process in eastern Ladakh and the parley will continue in the future as well. Addressing reporters in Vijayawada, he said there had been no “visible expression” of the talks on the ground so far. “Non-engagement talks, because it is a very complicated issue, because it depends on the troops, you have to know the geography (how) which position and what is going on, this is being done by military commanders,” he said. The minister was answering a question whether there would be ministerial-level talks between the two countries over clashes between the bodies of Asian giants. China and India have been locked in a military blockade in eastern Ladakh since last May 5. The two countries have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks to resolve the face, but no significant progress has been made so far. “So military commanders have held nine rounds of meetings so far. We believe progress has been made, but it is not, in a kind of situation where there is a visible expression of this on the ground,” he said. Referring to the talks he and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh held with their respective Chinese counterparts last year in Moscow, Jaishanakar said it had been agreed that there would be a break-up on several points. “Right now the military commanders are talking and they will continue to talk,” he said. Regarding the union’s latest budget, he said there has been considerable additional spending on Defense, both in the financial year and in capital spending. The Minister said that there is an increase of 18 percent of capital expenditures which, according to him, is the highest during the last 15 years. During the blockade caused by Covid-19 last year, Jaishankar noted that up to four million Indians trapped abroad were returned by performing 17,000 flights. Workers who returned from the bay sites during the Covid-19 pandemic have now begun to return, which is a good sign, he added. Explaining the salient features of the budget, he said it shows the way between “Covid-19 recovery and economic recovery”.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos