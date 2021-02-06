Nepal will receive 5 loop doses of COVID-19 vaccine from China under grant assistance





China move to supply coronavirus vaccine to Nepal is seen as Beijing’s attempt to boost its vaccine diplomacy amid predictions by experts that India could become a major player in delivering shocks to the world

China will provide 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Nepal on a grant basis, officials said here on Saturday, supplying the first vaccine relief group for the Himalayan nation. During a telephone conversation with his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Gyawali on Friday evening, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured that China would give Nepal priority in vaccine co-operation, according to a press release issued by the Foreign Ministry. here. Wang announced that China will provide 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Nepal on a grant basis, she said. According to a report by the official Chinese news agency Xinhua, during telephone conversation with Gyawali, Wang said China attaches great importance to Nepal’s urgent need to COVID-19 vaccines and has decided to provide the first group of vaccines assistance to the country. The Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu recently said that China will provide 300,000 doses of COVID-19 the vaccine is expected to benefit 150,000 Nepalese people. During a telephone conversation between the two foreign ministers, China increased grant aid to 500,000 doses, the My Republica portal reported. However, the Chinese company that manufactures the vaccine has not yet submitted all the necessary documents to the Nepalese government. Without the green signal from the government, the BIBP-CorV vaccine – developed by Sinopharm – could not be delivered to Nepal, the report said. China’s move to supply coronavirus vaccine in Nepal is seen as Beijing’s attempt to boost its vaccine diplomacy amid predictions by experts that India could become a major player in delivering shocks to the world. Known as the ‘pharmacy of the world’, India produces 60 per cent of vaccines worldwide. On January 22, India donated 1 million domestically produced doses COVID-19 vaccines in Nepal. The vaccine is currently being administered to health workers, staff and security personnel. A number of countries on the subcontinent, including Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, where Beijing has significant investments, caught China by surprise by choosing Indian vaccines. So far, India has sent shipments of coronavirus vaccines under assistance provided to Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Seychelles, Myanmar and Mauritius. It is also undertaking commercial dosing supplies to a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil and Morocco.

