Japan conveys strong concerns to China over new Coast Guard law





Japan conveyed its ‘strong concerns’ to China over Beijing’s new law allowing its Coast Guard to use military force in the country’s alleged waters during a video meeting on maritime affairs on Wednesday, the Japan Times reported. China should not use the legislation, which came into force on Monday, in a way that goes against international law, Prime Minister Katsunobu Kato’s secretary said at a news conference. In high-level consultations on maritime issues involving senior bureaucrats from both countries, Japan “strongly encouraged” China to exercise restraint in its actions, said Kato, the government’s top spokesman. The controversial new law allows the Chinese Coast Guard to use weapons when foreign vessels involved in illegal activities in the waters claimed by the country disobey orders. The new legislation also allows him to demolish buildings built in those areas by foreign organizations or individuals. Legislation passed by China on January 22 has become a sharp issue in the already strained Japan-China ties. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, in order to prepare Japan’s defense against Chinese aggression, called on US President Joe Biden last month to agree that Article 5 of the Japan-US security treaty should cover Senkakus, who means the United States would defend Japan in the event of a conflict there, the Japan Times reported. Beijing immediately criticized the statement by the two leaders, arguing that the islands are “China’s inherent territory.” Beijing claims that the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, which are administered by Tokyo, are part of its territory. The new law could be used to target Japanese ships sailing through uninhabited islands that China calls Diaoyu, the Japan Times reported. In early 2010, China and Japan were plunged into a territorial dispute over Senkakus. Beijing has rapidly built artificial islands with military infrastructure in the region, claiming sovereignty over almost the entire maritime region. Moreover, China has conflicting territorial claims with four of the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations – Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam – as well as Taiwan in the South China Sea. Meanwhile, U.S. warships conduct freedom of navigation operations in a visible attempt to challenge Chinese claims and actions in the area.

