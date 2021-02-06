Privatization of Visakha steel plant: TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao resigns





The MLA demanded the intervention of YS Prime Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to block privacy, even when protests erupted against the Union government movement.

Former Minister and MLA of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from North Visakhapatnam, Ganta Srinivasa Rao submitted his resignation on Saturday, in protest against the privatization of the Visakha steel plant. The MLA sent his resignation letter to the Speaker of the Assembly requesting that he accept his decision. The day before, the former Minister had requested the intervention of YS Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in this matter. The responsibility to block the privatization of the steel plant falls on the Prime Minister. Keeping political change aside, intellectuals, party unions and political parties must unite and fight against privatization. If required, they must be willing to resign and be willing to make any sacrifices. “If a protest happens on such a large scale, then I’m sure we can block the privatization process,” Ganta said. Ganta said the decision by the government led by Narendra Modi to privatize the Visakha steel plant has shocked not only residents of Visakhapatnam district but all Telugu people. It is somewhat disappointing to see that the Union government is privatizing the steel plant citing negligible losses. The MLA said the steel plant was the identity of the city, which was achieved after the war and the sacrifice of several people. Reportedly, nearly 30 people lost their lives in the agitation to set up the steel plant. Ganta also chanted the slogan of Visakha ukku … Andhrula hakku (Visakha steel is … Andhras right) which was widely used in the 1970s for the cause. The factory was established in 1977. On Wednesday, the Union government announced a 100% strategic disinvestment in the plant, which is spread over 22,000 hectares employing about 65,000 workers. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, on January 27, 2021, has given its approval in principle for the strategic disinvestment of 100% of the shares of the Government of India in Rashtriya Ispat Nigam together with the control of management through privatization, said the department of investment and public asset management . Protesting against the government decision, hundreds of CPI party workers and union workers staged a massive bicycle rally in Visakhapatnam on Friday. This is the worst decision taken by the Modi government. Making a strategic sale of 100% of the steel plant is evil. Andhra Pradesh took place because of the Visakhapatnam Steel plant, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Narsing Rao said in protest.







