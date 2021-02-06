Abu Dhabi brings some restrictions to curb COVID-19





DUBAI (Reuters) – Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, has imposed some restrictions on workplace capacity and leisure activities, including the closure of cinemas, to curb an increase in COVID-19 cases. Photograph Photograph: People wearing face masks await testing in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) at the Cleveland Clinic Hospital in Abu Dhabi, UAE, April 20, 2020. REUTERS / Christopher Pike The measures follow a host of restrictions brought by the neighboring emirate of Dubai, a regional tourism and business hub that has welcomed foreign visitors for its winter season in recent weeks. Only 30% of employees will be allowed to participate in jobs in the Abu Dhabi government and semi-governmental entities, and all employees must undergo a weekly PCR test if they have not been vaccinated, the Abu Dhabi media office said on Saturday. . Workers who can do their work remotely, and those over 60 or with health conditions, must work from home. VOX Cinemas said Friday on their Instagram account that they will close cinemas in Abu Dhabi until further notice to meet the closure of government-mandated cinemas in the emirates. Capacities in shopping malls, gyms and restaurants have also been reduced, local newspaper The National reported, citing an announcement issued for businesses in Abu Dhabi. The moves came as daily infections tripled in about six weeks to reach a record 3,977 on Feb. 3 in the UAE. The Gulf state does not provide a division for each of the emirates. Along with the mandatory wearing of masks in public and social distance, Dubai has further limited capacity in restaurants, social gatherings, hotels and shopping malls and has banned entertainment directly. He also reinstated a requirement for all passengers coming from the air to do a test to prove they are virus-free. Abu Dhabi has held a request for some sort of virus test, or vaccination test, for anyone crossing the border into the Emirates from Dubai since June. The UAE has launched one of the fastest vaccination campaigns in the world. Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Edited by Christina Fincher

