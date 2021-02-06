International
China approves Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine for general public use
Beijing (Reuters) – Sinovac Biotech said on Saturday that its COVID-19 vaccine units had been approved for use by the general public by China’s regulator of medicinal products.
It marks the second vaccine approved for public use in China, after one developed by a Beijing institute affiliated with China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) was approved in December.
Both vaccines, as well as a third candidate from Sinopharm, have already been used in the Chinas vaccination program which has administered over 31 million doses, mainly targeting groups at higher risk of infection. A fourth candidate from CanSino Biologics is being used among military personnel.
Indonesia, Turkey, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay and Laos have given urgent authorization for the CoronaVac vaccine developed by Sinovac Life Science, Sinovac said in a press release.
The approval of the two-dose regimen by the National Administration of Medicinal Products of China is based on the results of two months of late-stage clinical trials, from which final analysis data have not yet been obtained, Sinovac said.
Its Beijing-based unit Sinovac Life Science is expected to be able to produce over 1 billion doses a year in bulk ingredient form by February, she said.
Sinovac is also expanding its capacity to fill vaccines in vials and syringes, which currently remain in its vaccine production capacity. It has also contracted completion and completion procedures for partners abroad.
China plans to provide 10 million doses of COVAX vaccines, a global vaccine-sharing initiative supported by the World Health Organization that Sinovac, Sinopharm and CanSino have applied to join, the foreign ministry said.
A Phase I and II trial in China showed that the vaccine can elicit immune responses in older participants and is also being tested in participants aged three to 17 years.
Sinovac warned, however, that data on the level of protection among people aged 60 and over were limited.
When the relevant institutions … use this vaccine, the necessity of inoculation of this product should be assessed taking into account the health status and the risk of exposure of this age group, he added.
DIFFERENT PRICES TFF EFFICIENCY
The Sinovacs vaccine is being tested in Phase III clinical trials in countries including Brazil, Turkey and Indonesia, where various efficacy readings were issued separately, without sufficient detail made available to the public.
The vaccine was found to be 50.65% effective against COVID-19 disease in the trial in Brazil which had recruited 12,396 medical workers older than 18 since December 16 and registered 253 cases, Sinovac said in a statement Friday.
The success rate from the Turkish trial was 91.25%, local researchers said, based on a preliminary analysis of 29 cases. It had an efficiency rate of 65.3% in the Indonesia test.
Brazil’s most rampant epidemic and evidence-focused medical workers are among the factors that Sinovac believes may have lowered the first-rate efficiency data from there, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters last month. .
The trial in Brazil also found that the vaccine was 83.7% effective against disease requiring medical treatment and 100% effective against hospitalization, severe cases and death in the same trial, Sinovac said on Friday.
The defense rate was nearly 70% based on the observation of a smaller sub-group at the trial in Brazil, in which participants received two doses at a three-week interval rather than two weeks away for most participants, Sinovac said last month. passed.
Reporting by Roxanne Liu and David Stanway; editing by Kim Coghill and Jason Neely
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]