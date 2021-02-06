China approves Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine for general public use

Beijing (Reuters) – Sinovac Biotech said on Saturday that its COVID-19 vaccine units had been approved for use by the general public by China’s regulator of medicinal products.

Photograph Photograph: A worker performs a quality check on the packaging environment of Chinese vaccine manufacturer Sinovac Biotech, developing an experimental coronavirus vaccine (COVID-19) during a government-run media tour in Beijing, China September 24, 2020. REUTERS / Thomas Peter / File Photo

It marks the second vaccine approved for public use in China, after one developed by a Beijing institute affiliated with China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) was approved in December.

Both vaccines, as well as a third candidate from Sinopharm, have already been used in the Chinas vaccination program which has administered over 31 million doses, mainly targeting groups at higher risk of infection. A fourth candidate from CanSino Biologics is being used among military personnel.

Indonesia, Turkey, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay and Laos have given urgent authorization for the CoronaVac vaccine developed by Sinovac Life Science, Sinovac said in a press release.

The approval of the two-dose regimen by the National Administration of Medicinal Products of China is based on the results of two months of late-stage clinical trials, from which final analysis data have not yet been obtained, Sinovac said.

Its Beijing-based unit Sinovac Life Science is expected to be able to produce over 1 billion doses a year in bulk ingredient form by February, she said.

Sinovac is also expanding its capacity to fill vaccines in vials and syringes, which currently remain in its vaccine production capacity. It has also contracted completion and completion procedures for partners abroad.

China plans to provide 10 million doses of COVAX vaccines, a global vaccine-sharing initiative supported by the World Health Organization that Sinovac, Sinopharm and CanSino have applied to join, the foreign ministry said.

A Phase I and II trial in China showed that the vaccine can elicit immune responses in older participants and is also being tested in participants aged three to 17 years.

Sinovac warned, however, that data on the level of protection among people aged 60 and over were limited.

When the relevant institutions … use this vaccine, the necessity of inoculation of this product should be assessed taking into account the health status and the risk of exposure of this age group, he added.

DIFFERENT PRICES TFF EFFICIENCY

The Sinovacs vaccine is being tested in Phase III clinical trials in countries including Brazil, Turkey and Indonesia, where various efficacy readings were issued separately, without sufficient detail made available to the public.

The vaccine was found to be 50.65% effective against COVID-19 disease in the trial in Brazil which had recruited 12,396 medical workers older than 18 since December 16 and registered 253 cases, Sinovac said in a statement Friday.

The success rate from the Turkish trial was 91.25%, local researchers said, based on a preliminary analysis of 29 cases. It had an efficiency rate of 65.3% in the Indonesia test.

Brazil’s most rampant epidemic and evidence-focused medical workers are among the factors that Sinovac believes may have lowered the first-rate efficiency data from there, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters last month. .

The trial in Brazil also found that the vaccine was 83.7% effective against disease requiring medical treatment and 100% effective against hospitalization, severe cases and death in the same trial, Sinovac said on Friday.

The defense rate was nearly 70% based on the observation of a smaller sub-group at the trial in Brazil, in which participants received two doses at a three-week interval rather than two weeks away for most participants, Sinovac said last month. passed.