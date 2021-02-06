One dead, nine injured in stabbing in Croydon, south London

A man has died and nine others have been injured – two of them with life-threatening injuries – in a wave of stabbings in Croydon, in the south London.

Two men have been arrested after police called in four reports of stabbings between 6.56am and 9.12pm on Friday.

Police say they are not currently treating the knives as tied.

An eyewitness said they believed the man who died was 21 years old and had badly cut his leg.

The resident, who has lived in the block where the stabbing occurred for more than 20 years, said the husband’s mother later appeared “crying and in pieces”.

The witness, who declined to be named, told reporters that the man was bleeding from a deep cut in his leg and had “blood everywhere”.

An eyewitness said the mother of the deceased arrived at the scene and was ‘in pieces’. Credit: PA

She said: “I heard someone shouting, but it ‘s normal because people drink outside. I went down and saw two policemen and two ambulance boys on the ground with him.”

She said she saw the medical staff make an incision in his trunk, adding: “They tried really hard to save him but there was a lot of blood.

“There was blood everywhere, it looked like he had been cut in the leg and they tried to stop the bleeding.

“My husband was out for 45 minutes and said his stepfather showed up and said he was 21 years old.

“His mother was here crying and she was in pieces.

“It’s awful, my son is 19 and I’m worried about him.”

What happened on Friday night?

Police were called at 6.56am on Chapman Road to report a stabbing. Police found a man, whose condition was assessed as non-life-threatening, at the hospital.

Police were called at 7.15pm after four men, all in their 20s, arrived at a South London hospital suffering from stab wounds and stab wounds. One of the men is said to have life-threatening injuries.

Police were called at 8.08am on Wisbeach Street to report on two men with stab wounds. One had already been taken to hospital while the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were called at 8.51pm to a hospital in south London after two men arrived with stab wounds. One of the couple’s injuries was said to be life threatening.

Police were called at 9.12pm on Dingwall Road to report a stabbing. Two men were arrested, a 38-year-old on suspicion of GBH, while a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of ill-treatment and taken to hospital after suffering injuries.

Police say they do not believe the knives are tied. Credit: ITV News

A Section 60 order giving police additional detentions and search powers was in place across Croydon until 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Speaking Friday night, Detective Inspector Nicky Arrowsmith said the force had “seen a number of unnecessary and utterly disgusting violent brawls, including one that has tragically resulted in a loss of life”.

Police asked anyone with information that could help officers investigating the incidents make contact.

Police were called shortly after 8pm to report a stabbing on Wisbeach Road, Croydon. Credit: PA

Det Sup Arrowsmith said: Our officers continue to work around the clock to identify and prosecute offenders, bring perpetrators to justice, support victims, take guns from the street, engage and secure the public, and keep our communities safe in London.

But we are not complacent and can not do it alone. We work closely with our communities as they are essential to understanding and knowing what is happening locally.

We need to hear from anyone who has information about crime, those who carry a gun or those who exploit others for profit or revenge, and by risking the lives of young people we need this information to help keep of London safe.

Met’s Gold Commander for London this weekend, Ade Adelekan, said additional resources would be placed in Croydon to provide residents.

He said: “As work continues to investigate the motivation and circumstances of these four incidents, I can say that they are being treated as isolated.

“However, this does not make this series of violent incidents less shocking and I understand that residents in and around the areas where these incidents took place will rightly be concerned.

“Additional resources were set up last night and will continue to be set up over the weekend. I would ask people to talk to those officers if you have any concerns or please call 101.

“Violence has no place in our streets and I want to assure Londoners that our officers will work tirelessly to find and apprehend those responsible.”