International
One dead, nine injured in stabbing in Croydon, south London
A man has died and nine others have been injured – two of them with life-threatening injuries – in a wave of stabbings in Croydon, in the south London.
Two men have been arrested after police called in four reports of stabbings between 6.56am and 9.12pm on Friday.
Police say they are not currently treating the knives as tied.
An eyewitness said they believed the man who died was 21 years old and had badly cut his leg.
The resident, who has lived in the block where the stabbing occurred for more than 20 years, said the husband’s mother later appeared “crying and in pieces”.
The witness, who declined to be named, told reporters that the man was bleeding from a deep cut in his leg and had “blood everywhere”.
She said: “I heard someone shouting, but it ‘s normal because people drink outside. I went down and saw two policemen and two ambulance boys on the ground with him.”
She said she saw the medical staff make an incision in his trunk, adding: “They tried really hard to save him but there was a lot of blood.
“There was blood everywhere, it looked like he had been cut in the leg and they tried to stop the bleeding.
“My husband was out for 45 minutes and said his stepfather showed up and said he was 21 years old.
“His mother was here crying and she was in pieces.
“It’s awful, my son is 19 and I’m worried about him.”
What happened on Friday night?
Police were called at 6.56am on Chapman Road to report a stabbing. Police found a man, whose condition was assessed as non-life-threatening, at the hospital.
Police were called at 7.15pm after four men, all in their 20s, arrived at a South London hospital suffering from stab wounds and stab wounds. One of the men is said to have life-threatening injuries.
Police were called at 8.08am on Wisbeach Street to report on two men with stab wounds. One had already been taken to hospital while the other was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police were called at 8.51pm to a hospital in south London after two men arrived with stab wounds. One of the couple’s injuries was said to be life threatening.
Police were called at 9.12pm on Dingwall Road to report a stabbing. Two men were arrested, a 38-year-old on suspicion of GBH, while a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of ill-treatment and taken to hospital after suffering injuries.
A Section 60 order giving police additional detentions and search powers was in place across Croydon until 8 a.m. Saturday morning.
Speaking Friday night, Detective Inspector Nicky Arrowsmith said the force had “seen a number of unnecessary and utterly disgusting violent brawls, including one that has tragically resulted in a loss of life”.
Police asked anyone with information that could help officers investigating the incidents make contact.
Det Sup Arrowsmith said: Our officers continue to work around the clock to identify and prosecute offenders, bring perpetrators to justice, support victims, take guns from the street, engage and secure the public, and keep our communities safe in London.
But we are not complacent and can not do it alone. We work closely with our communities as they are essential to understanding and knowing what is happening locally.
We need to hear from anyone who has information about crime, those who carry a gun or those who exploit others for profit or revenge, and by risking the lives of young people we need this information to help keep of London safe.
Met’s Gold Commander for London this weekend, Ade Adelekan, said additional resources would be placed in Croydon to provide residents.
He said: “As work continues to investigate the motivation and circumstances of these four incidents, I can say that they are being treated as isolated.
“However, this does not make this series of violent incidents less shocking and I understand that residents in and around the areas where these incidents took place will rightly be concerned.
“Additional resources were set up last night and will continue to be set up over the weekend. I would ask people to talk to those officers if you have any concerns or please call 101.
“Violence has no place in our streets and I want to assure Londoners that our officers will work tirelessly to find and apprehend those responsible.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]