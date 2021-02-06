International
Honoring International Zero Tolerance Day for Female Genital Mutilation
Female genital mutilation (FGM) has been illegal since 1985, but there are still concerns for many women, teens and young girls in the UK.
PWRPARA (Foundation for Women’s Health Research and Development) is a women-led African organization working to end violence against women and girls, led by Naana Otoo-Oyortey MBE.
The United Nations General Assembly designated February 6 as the ‘International Day for Zero Tolerance of Female Genital Mutilation’, with the aim of stepping up efforts to eliminate the practice.
Otoo-Oyortey said: We have to accept that FGM happens and affects women in different ways, and for us, access to services is critical.
FGM protection approaches were established in 2014, seeing the issuance of FGM protection orders as well as the defense training provided in the healthcare and education sectors.
FGM was given special status within the national defense in the UK.
PWRPARA believes there is room for improvement in the conservation policies of nations, as it found that these procedures had side effects on African diaspora communities.
Otoo-Oyortey said: Separating FGM from other forms of abuse can be really punitive and stigmatizing. “
She spoke about the introduction of Operation Quick view that parents will be visited by the police if they seek permission to take their children on holiday, for fear that they may travel under false pretenses.
There were even cases where families were stopped at airports and interrogated in front of their children, she said.
Research conducted by FORWARD in partnership with the University of Huddersfield found that FGM measures imposed as a result of governments Girls Summit in 2014 enabled distrust and alienation and prejudice against these communities.
The study conducted in Bristol, commissioned by the city council, surveyed 38 women, men and young people in African diaspora communities, using a Participatory Ethnographic Assessment Research (PEER) approach.
Do no harm The report, released Thursday, highlighted an issue with the FGM Compulsory Reporting Compensation measure, a system where health, social care and education professionals have a duty to report known cases of FGM among girls to the police. under 18 years.
Their research suggested that this reporting task led to overreactions and unjustified reporting.
Amy Abdelshahid, Head of Evidence at Forward and co-author of the report, said: FGM is a serious issue that needs to be addressed, but current safeguards seem to have done a great deal of damage.
We need to see sensitive and comprehensive interventions; only then will we achieve a meaningful process to end FGM in the UK.
FORWARD adapted their training and communication by providing phones and laptops to staff so they could continue their work from home.
Otoo-Oyortey said: It’s important for them to know that they are not alone.
There are only eight FGM support clinics in the UK, which provide services to non-pregnant women who have suffered from FGM, and the organization provides advocacy for one of these Brent-based clinics.
She said: We also need to understand sometimes children, there is also a threat that some of the services offered especially for women will be shut down because not many people are really going for these services in the current COVID- Climate 19.
Conducting constructive conversations with communities to really gain knowledge about what is happening, what needs to be done, but provide training for professionals.
The FORWARD report set out five policy reflections and recommendations for safeguards to become more sensitive and inclusive of victims affected by FGM.
To learn more about PWRPARA and read their ‘Do no harm’ report, visit them website
