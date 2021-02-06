



Hong Kong ordered schools to adopt a more patriotic curriculum and advised teachers to report any violations of cities’ national security law, the biggest move by governments yet to fix the education system following the 2019 protests. The measures, announced late Thursday, aim to instill patriotism in children of kindergarten age through storytelling, role-playing, drawing, singing, dancing and other activities. Students as young as 6 will be taught to memorize offenses criminalized by national security law, which was imposed in the city by China last year, including overthrow, secession, terrorism and cooperation with foreign powers. The curriculum will include all subjects, from geography to biology. The basics of national security education are to develop in students a sense of belonging to the country, a love for the Chinese people, a sense of national identity, as well as an awareness and a sense of responsibility for maintaining national security, the Hong Kong Bureau said. Education in a statement. The new curriculum could also affect approximately 52 international schools in Hong Kong, which primarily cater to the foreign population of cities. The government statement said international schools have a responsibility to help their students get a correct and objective understanding of the law, without giving details. No international school that Bloomberg reached was available for immediate comment. Beijing has blamed Hong Kong’s education system for inciting dissent and sparking months of protests against Chinese governments by increasing power over the former British colony. Hong Kong authorities have previously vowed to cut off black hands, including teachers who are considered less patriotic. The Hong Kong government tried to introduce a patriotic educational curriculum in 2012, but halted the decision after mass protests. The latest attempt to do so will bring the financial center further in line with the education system in mainland China, where students are required, for example, to study the teachings of President Xi Jinping. University and high school students made up the majority of front-line protesters in the 2019 riots, and people under the age of 18 represented almost one-fifth of the nearly 10,000 arrests made as of last December, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The students also staged protest activities including the formation of human chains and class boycotts, actions banned under the new rules. Ip Kin-yuen, a former lawmaker and vice president of the Professional Teachers Union in Hong Kong, said the new guidelines are not conducive to teaching or promoting the development of new minds and that in an environment where people are trying to avoid getting into trouble the natural answer would be self-censorship. As part of its promotional materials, the government produced a 7-minute animation with an owl explaining the concept of national security, saying it covers all aspects of Hong Kong society including culture, cyber security and ecology. The video also says that it is the right and duty of the Central Authorities to pass the National Security Law and that other countries have similar laws. Garrie Chow, a father of three in Hong Kong schools, said the new curriculum means students are not allowed to think independently. In September, the English School Foundation, which operates 22 international schools in the city, released and distributed a 15-page series of guidelines to teachers to tell students that the classroom is not a safe space for discussion. or debate over national security law, South China Morning Post reported. The ESF did not immediately respond to Bloombergs’ request for comment. Imposing new curricula could increase the already growing number of people migrating to countries like the UK and Taiwan. Some parents and teachers have cited Beijing’s growing control over Hong Kong schools as a major reason for leaving. Bloomberg News







