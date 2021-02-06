One of Scotland’s most famous regiments is reported to be short-lived for ready-made combat troops and is a shadow of its former glory.

The First Battalion, the Scottish Guard, is said to be one of the hardest hit units with some of the soldiers needed to properly deploy to war zones around the world.

Armys 33 infantry battalions have extremely few soldiers, according to details from an alarming Ministry of Defense report published by Daily Mail.

The First Battalion, the Scottish Guard, one of Armys’ most prestigious regiments, ranks worse, says the Daily Mail. The unit – formed in March 1642 – has established a reputation as one of the toughest combat formations in the British Army.

But the unit currently has a job requirement for 603 troops but only 339 are available for front line operations, a huge shortfall of 264.

The leaked report noted Official: Sensitive indicates that key front line units barely have half the manpower needed for operational deployment.

Defense chiefs responded by saying they have enough troops to defend the UK.

The news of the Scottish Guards’ lack of manpower shocked Scottish veterans. Former infantry sergeant Calum MacLeod, of the charity Who Dares Cares, said: The Scottish Guards are one of the oldest and most prestigious regiments in military history.

To hear that they are in this unfortunate state and a shadow of their former glory is profoundly sad and shocking. “Soldiers should be paid well for the excellent work they do with good conditions – which would help recruit and retain.”

(Image: MM)



Colonel Richard Kemp also suggested outsourcing Army recruitment created with bureaucratic hurdles by removing potential recruits.

The officer who commanded the forces in Afghanistan added: The army is already too small to adequately defend Britain in an increasingly dangerous world. These further cuts are dangerously irresponsible.

The Ministry of Defense document – entitled Summary of the Infantry Battalion Soldier Force, January 2021 – lists how many soldiers each of the 33 battalions needs.

The infantry as a whole needs 14,984 soldiers but there are only 11,301 who can be sent to the battlefield, according to the report.

The Army signed a ten-year recruitment contract with the Captain in 2012. This decision was called nave by the Commons public accounts committee and led to thousands of recruits who would decide against joining the Army because the process became too long and complicated.

Applications fell by 25,000 in 2017. Body surveys have confirmed that they complain of poor living standards and substandard accommodation.

Colonel Kemp added: External recruitment at Capita was a catastrophic decision, potential recruits faced months of unnecessary delays and tried to meet a real soldier in the process.

This contributed significantly to the current staffing crisis. On top of that, soldiers enrolled in groups due to poor wages and appalling living conditions.

“While the Army has recently taken major steps to resolve the signatures, the damage of the previous decade is so serious that it faces an uphill war.

Army recruitment has improved significantly over the past year and applications to join the ranks are at a five-year high. The Infantry Training Center in Catterick, North Yorkshire, is also operating at full capacity.

A Defense Ministry spokesman said: The Army achieved its target for infantry recruits in 2020 and continues to recruit actively today. We are confident that the Army has the numbers and talent required to defend the UK.

The Integrated Review is not yet complete and any reporting on the Army force structure is mere speculation.