AP Panchayat polls: Election Commissioner orders closure of Minister’s home

In a rare occurrence, the AP State Election Commission on Saturday issued orders to the Director-General of Police to ensure that Minister P Ramachandra Reddy was “locked up” at his home by 21 February for his alleged remarks against the commission. Panchayat polls in the state are scheduled to begin Feb. 9 and run through Feb. 21 in four phases.

SEC Ramesh Kumar, in his order said that the Commission had carefully considered various alternatives and ways of corrective action and was seeking its plenary powers under Article 243K of the Constitution and directing the DGP to “limit” the Minister for Panchayat Raj and Development Rural on his premises until the end of the gram panchayat election, which would end on 21 February.

The orders issued are in the nature of reasonable restrictions and are essentially preventive measures, recourse taken to ensure free and fair elections and to enable voters to exercise their exclusivity freely “unaffected by threats and intimidation”. said the Order.

According to the SEC order, the Minister, at a press conference on Thursday, warned that Collectors and Return Officers not to obey the instructions of the “election commissioner madcap” and if they do (prevent unanimous forced elections), the action will be taken against those officials and they will be blacklisted after the election is over.

Reddy allegedly attributed the motives to the SEC, saying Ramesh Kumar is favoring the opposition Telugu Desam Party with a view to taking his MP or MLC seat in the future. Reacting to the SEC order, Reddy said he simply watched the news on television channels and if the DGP should implement the SECs Order, he could do so.

“I’m not objecting to that. I’m just saying that these kinds of orders issued by the SEC in conjunction with TDP supremacist Chandrababu Naidu show that the SEC has come to its senses. People will certainly give technicians lessons on this,” he said. Reddy told reporters.