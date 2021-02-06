IRCTC launches its online bus booking services

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has launched its online bus reservation services that went directly to the nationwide service on January 29, the IRCTC informed on Friday.

“The IRCTC under the leadership of the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution is gradually moving towards positioning itself as the country’s first ‘One Stop Shop Travel Portal’ government,” read a statement issued by IRCTC.

“In a recent development to provide a more holistic travel experience for customers, IRCTC, which is already in the business of booking rail tickets and online flights, launched its online bus booking services that go directly to the service. of the nation on January 29, 2021, “she added.

The integration of this service in the Mobile IRCTC application is expected to be completed in the first week of March, which will enable the public to book bus tickets also through Mobile.

According to the statement, IRCTC has connected with more than 50,000 state road transport as well as private bus operators covering 22 states and three territories of the union to test customers online bus booking services.

The new online bus booking feature will allow customers to view a variety of buses and choose the right bus for their journey taking into account the route, amenities, ratings, ratings and images of available buses. Along with this, customers will be able to choose their pick-up and drop-off points and time and finally book their trip at a reasonable price with ongoing discounts on the bank and e-wallet as well.

The new IRCTC business initiative will enable the connection of the last mile to travelers who already use IRCTC services to book train and flight tickets.