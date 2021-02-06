Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death in south London by a wave of violence that also left at least nine injured.

Metropolitan police officers responded to five reports of stabbings in Croydon in just over two hours between 6.56am and 9.12pm on Friday.

One of the two men injured on a property on Wisbeach Road died at the scene despite emergency services trying to save him from his stab wound. Officers were conducting door-to-door investigations on Saturday as forensic experts investigated.

One resident said: They really tried hard to save him, but there was a lot of blood. There was blood everywhere, it looked like he had been cut in the leg and they tried to stop the bleeding.

My husband was out for 45 minutes and said his stepfather showed up. His mother was here crying and she was torn to pieces. It’s awful, my son is 19 years old and I’m worried about him.

Met said a group of men came to the address and the 22-year-old was stabbed in a brawl. His family came to the scene Saturday but were too upset to speak to the media.

Of the nine men injured, none suffered life-threatening injuries, despite initial reports to the contrary. Met said two people had been arrested, both involved in a stabbing at Dingwall Road around 9.12pm.

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital for treatment and later arrested on suspicion of ill-treatment. Another man, 38, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Other incidents occurred on Chapman Road in Thornton Heath; Penwortham Street, Streatham; and Jay Gardens in Chislehurst.

The force said there was still no evidence suggesting that all the knives were tied up and that they were being treated as isolated incidents.

Three of the incidents occurred within 1.5 miles of West Croydon station, one of the most violent police micro-arrivals in the capital. A new violence suppression unit was set up for the area in a bid to ensure that serious crime did not return to pre-blockade levels following a sharp drop after restrictions were imposed.

Mets gold commander Ade Adelekan said additional resources had been placed at Croydon.

As work continues to investigate the motivation and circumstances of these four incidents, I can say they are being treated as isolated, he said. However, this does not make this series of violent incidents any less shocking and I understand that residents in and around the areas where these incidents took place will rightly be concerned.

Police were given the extra Article 60 jurisdiction to detain and control people without a doubt until Saturday morning.

Nicky Arrowsmith said: “Sadly, tonight we have seen a number of unnecessary and utterly disgusting violent quarrels, including one that has tragically resulted in the loss of life. She urged anyone with information to submit as soon as possible.

Tackling violent crime in London remains a top priority for everyone in the Metropolitan Police service, she said. We have dedicated resources working to prevent, deter and tackle violence in all its forms, day and night, and are using all available tactics and powers.

She said the force would not be able to do this alone and had to work closely with local communities to combat the violence. She called on anyone with information about the crime, including people carrying guns, to contact the police.

Local MP, Labors Steve Reed, wrote on Twitter: Absolutely horrific news that will destroy our community thoughts with all the injured, and with the police and medical staff dealing with the situation.