International
Violent Arrest in Barrie, Ont. captured on video to be investigated
BARRIE, ONT. – Ontario Provincial Police will investigate a violent arrest in Barrie, Ont., Which was captured on video and quickly circulated on social media on Thursday.
“In an effort to ensure that the process is transparent and accountable, I have asked the Ontario Provincial Police to conduct an investigation into the events that took place in Barrie on February 4,” said Barrie Police Chief Kimberley Greenwood.
In the video, the officer fights on the ground with 20-year-old Skyler Kent and holds what appears to be a stun gun while threatening to “ignite [him] high “
The cell phone video, recorded by a bystander, appears to show the officer hitting Kent with the device in the head as he continues to hold it to the ground.
“I feel like it’s an injustice. It shouldn’t have happened,” Kent said.
While the video does not show what happened before the arrest, Kent said he rode his skateboard through a red light at Barrie’s Five Points, and that was when police pulled him close.
Kent said it took 20 to 30 minutes for police to issue him the ticket and when they did, he skateboarded away, calling out the names of the officers as he left.
“After I left with the ticket, he put the lights back on,” he said. “I tried to keep going because I realized he couldn’t pull me twice in a row like that, and then he slammed the brakes after he came out in front of me, and I ran into his back.”
That was when Kent said the incident that was captured on video began.
“I was resisting, but I was not trying to fight him. There was no part of me that was trying to hit or hurt him.
“I just did not understand why I was being arrested for something that was a traffic violation,” he said.
Kent also admitted he was arguing with police, “I would not act if I did not have a mouth on me,” he said.
Police charged the 20-year-old with causing harassment and assault in an attempt to resist arrest. He was released with a promise to come out and a venture.
Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman wrote on Twitter Thursday night that he saw the video of the “violent arrest” and that he “will not ignore it.”
Lehman added, “there will be full responsibility.”
On Friday, Chief Greenwood said the video was disturbing “to the public and to myself.”
CTV Security Expert Chris Lewis said that when officers make a lawful arrest, they should handcuff the individual and place him at the intersection for security purposes.
“And giving blows, punches or knees, sometimes to someone on the ground that you can not control and can not get your arms behind your back is not unheard of, and is set to be an acceptable use of force.
“In this case, the question will be, is it hitting someone’s head on the ground, or hitting him on the head with a taser that is considered an acceptable blow in relation to trying to take control of someone,” Lewis said.
Barrie police said the officer involved had been reappointed to “alternate duties pending the outcome of the investigation”.
CTV News asked Barrie Police Services if the officer involved was wearing a body camera at the time of the incident and was told the pilot project for body cameras was completed the day before the arrest.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]