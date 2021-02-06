Violent Arrest in Barrie, Ont. captured on video to be investigated

BARRIE, ONT. – Ontario Provincial Police will investigate a violent arrest in Barrie, Ont., Which was captured on video and quickly circulated on social media on Thursday.

“In an effort to ensure that the process is transparent and accountable, I have asked the Ontario Provincial Police to conduct an investigation into the events that took place in Barrie on February 4,” said Barrie Police Chief Kimberley Greenwood.

In the video, the officer fights on the ground with 20-year-old Skyler Kent and holds what appears to be a stun gun while threatening to “ignite [him] high “

The cell phone video, recorded by a bystander, appears to show the officer hitting Kent with the device in the head as he continues to hold it to the ground.

“I feel like it’s an injustice. It shouldn’t have happened,” Kent said.

While the video does not show what happened before the arrest, Kent said he rode his skateboard through a red light at Barrie’s Five Points, and that was when police pulled him close.

Kent said it took 20 to 30 minutes for police to issue him the ticket and when they did, he skateboarded away, calling out the names of the officers as he left.

“After I left with the ticket, he put the lights back on,” he said. “I tried to keep going because I realized he couldn’t pull me twice in a row like that, and then he slammed the brakes after he came out in front of me, and I ran into his back.”

That was when Kent said the incident that was captured on video began.

“I was resisting, but I was not trying to fight him. There was no part of me that was trying to hit or hurt him.

“I just did not understand why I was being arrested for something that was a traffic violation,” he said.

Kent also admitted he was arguing with police, “I would not act if I did not have a mouth on me,” he said.

Police charged the 20-year-old with causing harassment and assault in an attempt to resist arrest. He was released with a promise to come out and a venture.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman wrote on Twitter Thursday night that he saw the video of the “violent arrest” and that he “will not ignore it.”

Lehman added, “there will be full responsibility.”

On Friday, Chief Greenwood said the video was disturbing “to the public and to myself.”

CTV Security Expert Chris Lewis said that when officers make a lawful arrest, they should handcuff the individual and place him at the intersection for security purposes.

“And giving blows, punches or knees, sometimes to someone on the ground that you can not control and can not get your arms behind your back is not unheard of, and is set to be an acceptable use of force.

“In this case, the question will be, is it hitting someone’s head on the ground, or hitting him on the head with a taser that is considered an acceptable blow in relation to trying to take control of someone,” Lewis said.

Barrie police said the officer involved had been reappointed to “alternate duties pending the outcome of the investigation”.

CTV News asked Barrie Police Services if the officer involved was wearing a body camera at the time of the incident and was told the pilot project for body cameras was completed the day before the arrest.