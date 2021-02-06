Useful helicopter Ka-226T has 33% autochthonous content: HAL





The agreement was held due to the lack of a Russian proposal for indigenous content, says the head of HAL



The total autochthonous content of Ka-226T utility helicopters, to be jointly produced by India and Russia with Technology Transfer (ToT), is between 27% -33%, said Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) R Madhavan . The final agreement is kept after the Russian proposal with 62% autochthonous content in the assembled helicopters does not reach the tender request of 70%, In Ka-226T when we talk about 70% autochthonous content, it is not the same as Light Fighter Aircraft (LCA) 52%. 70% is Russian content. Engine from Safran and aircraft from other countries do not count in this. The balance is what we are looking for and from there it gets 70%. Taking the whole helicopter, the autochthonous content is about 27-33%, he said in response to a question from Hindu in Aero India. The Russians were unable to offer 70% of this and they offered up to 62%; even what will only come in Phase-4 of production, he stated. The Ministry of Defense is also looking for better separation of domestic production from Phase-2 onwards and increasing it to 70% including more items, Mr Madhavan said, adding that items are being identified to be included in Technology Transfer to bring native content up to 70%. The Ka-226T is intended to replace the old and obsolete Cheetah and Chetak fleets of the Army and Air Force and the total technical life of these will begin to end from 2023 onwards. According to the Russian proposal, the localization plan will be spread in four phases, starting with 3.3% indigenization for 35 helicopters, going up to 15% for the next 25 helicopters, 35% for 30 helicopters in Phase 3 and finally in 62.4% indigenization in Phase 4 for the last 50 helicopters. The helicopters will be manufactured by a joint venture India Russia Helicopters Limited (IRHL) between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Russian Helicopters. As reported by Hindu Last December, faced with an urgent need for service helicopters, the Army is preparing to turn to the Ministry of Defense for a waiver of local content requests to advance the deal. In 2015, India and Russia had concluded an Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) for at least 200 Ka-226T twin engine helicopters estimated to cost over $ 1 billion with 60 helicopters to be imported directly and 140 domestically produced. The first helicopter will be delivered within 36 months of signing the contract and order completed in eight years. There is a demand of about 400 such helicopters and the balance requirement will be met by the local Light Lighting (LUH) helicopter developed by HAL, whose Army variant received the Initial Operational Cleanup (IOC) at Aero India on Friday.

