The Bank of Italy says the country needs cohesion to increase and reduce debt

MILAN (Reuters) – Central Bank Italys on Saturday called for cohesion as the country battles a government crisis, saying it was necessary to revive growth and reduce a public debt that the coronavirus pandemic has pushed to its first levels after the war. First World. Photo Photo: Governor of the Bank of Italy Ignazio Visco presents the annual report of the Bank of Italy in Rome, Italy, May 29, 2020. Alessandro Di Meo / Pool via REUTERS Italys debt is expected to approach 160% of domestic output by the end of this year, posing a major challenge for an economy that has stalled over the past decade. We can not cultivate the illusion that public debt can increase indefinitely, said the Governor of the Bank of Italy Ignazio Visco at the annual Assiom-Forex conference. Rome’s 2.6 trillion ($ 3 trillion) debt is set to empty almost 60 billion euros from public coffers into interest payments this year alone, despite record low rates. Italy now needs to find the cohesion it needs to get back on the path to development, Visco said. Chart: Debt to GDP ratio in Italy, The central banker highlighted very significant risks threatening the basic forecast of a production recovery starting in the spring, mainly due to the risk contained in the pandemic to prove more difficult than expected. Following the fall of a coalition government led by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Italian President Sergio Mattarella has called on former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi to form a new government. But the country’s largest parties are still considering whether to back it, with mutual vetoes blocking its path to power. Visco said Italy could not afford to miss the opportunity given by the European Union pandemic response. Political unrest is hampering Rome’s efforts to draw up plans to spend 200 billion euros in grants and loans from the EU Recovery Fund. Member states must submit final proposals by 30 April. Only by reverting to the growth rates it last reached before the global financial crisis can Italy reduce its debt without overly painful budget adjustments, Visco said. But the prudent and targeted use of EU funds risks proving insufficient to drive sustainable growth in Italys economic growth without structural reforms to boost private investment, he said. This is not a small challenge for public administration. Additional reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Edited by Ros Russell and David Holmes

