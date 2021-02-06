A review of the recently released ‘FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards’





Problems with FAUG are essential, even AI is infantile and the only idea of ​​difficulty here is a higher number of clones.

All jobs are dangerous. The job description for a game reviewer requires that you occasionally submit to games like FAU-G, and when that fateful day arrives, you hope to survive the experience. My experience with FAU-G from day one was difficult. On launch day (Republic Day), the game refused to start no matter what I did. Sometimes I would get to the first stage in Hindi and then it would crash. As I tried the game on different devices, the ability to start the game was more often lacking than kicking. As I patiently waited to play FAU-G updates arrived and despite the first round of adjustments, my main Samsung just couldn’t execute it. It was only after the second update that I was able to do beyond the opening sequence. With a working game, I could finally review. This game is not a replacement for PubG phones; the experiences of the two matches are not even in the same championship. FAU-G is an action game with combat melee and one weak in it, its premise is based on Galwan confrontation, but its execution is weak. The design is dated, the views unfinished in time and the interactions it offers to illogical players. For a melee-focused game, it would be too much to expect elements of war / stealth sequences or specific situations, the sequences here, from time to time, are in a repetitive loop. To illustrate poor execution, let me give you an example: from time to time, the main character launches a series of quick blows and punches against the enemy and despite all that, the game just does not count any damage for those blows. Problems with FAUG are essential, even AI is infantile and the only idea of ​​difficulty here is a higher number of clones. The soundtrack of the games is a series of dialogues in Hindi that, at times, look tired and tried and the game play involves moving from one series of enemies to the next. There is simply no joy that can be found here and put myself in the campaign; I felt cheated. Despite the hype and promises that accompanied it during the launch, FAU-G is a hot mess that can simply be done without it. It looks like a hurry game where the corners are cut at every stage. There are simply no ways to make games. I wonder if the money spent to approve / promote Akshay Kumar could have been spent on more developers over a longer development period to do something more valuable. If you have not played it yet, stay away. For those who like me, I hope you can feel my pain. You can now get hand-selected stories Telangana Sot inTelegram every day. Click on the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Tweet .







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos