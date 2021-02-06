Thousands protest in Tunisia despite police blockade





TUNISIA (Reuters) – Thousands of protesters backed by Tunisia’s powerful labor union gathered in central Tunisia on Saturday for the country’s largest demonstration in years, challenging a police blockade that blocked roads in a large area. of the capital. The protest was held to mark the anniversary of the assassination of a prominent activist in 2013 and to protest against police abuses that demonstrators say have violated the freedoms gained in the 2011 revolution that sparked the Arab Spring. Riot police set up cordons around the city center, stopping both cars and many people from entering the streets around Avenue Habib Bourguiba as thousands of people gathered, a Reuters witness said. I have lived 10 years in freedom … I am not ready to lose it, said Haytem Ouslati, a 24-year-old demonstrator. Protesters held up banners condemning police violence and chanting Fearless. The road is of people. Unlike previous marches in a wave of protests that have spread across Tunisia in recent weeks, Saturday’s rally was supported by the UGTT union, the country’s most powerful political organization with one million members. Samir Cheffi, a senior UGTT official, said the protest was necessary to protect freedoms. Today is an alarm call to defend the revolution, to defend freedoms under threat, he said. Protests that began last month over inequality have increasingly focused on the large number of arrests and reports – denied by the Interior Ministry – of abuse of detainees. Mohammed Ammar, a member of parliament for the Attayar party, said he had telephoned the prime minister to protest the closure of the central Tuna. Protesters chanted against the moderate Islamic party Ennahda, a member of successive ruling coalitions, and chanted the slogan of the Arab Spring: The people want the regime to fall. A decade after the Tunisian revolution, its political system has plunged into endless squabbles between the president, prime minister and parliament as the economy stagnates. While some Tunisians, disillusioned with the fruits of the uprising, are nostalgic for the days of autocracy, others have dismissed a perceived erosion of the freedoms that democracy provided. For some, the heated climate has reminded them of political polarization after a hardline Islamist killed secular activist and lawyer Chokri Belaid in February 2013. His death sparked a wave of protests in Tunisia that led to a major bargain between the main Islamic and secret parties to stop the country from plunging into violence. We do not accept Tunisia becoming a barracks. We urge the president to intervene and protect freedoms, said Naima Selmi, a woman in protest. Reporting by Tarek Amara; Written by Angus McDowall; Edited by Frances Kerry and David Holmes

