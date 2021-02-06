Here’s how you can celebrate New Year 2021 in NYC virtually





By Brooke Thompson The Lunar New Year Festival is a celebration of new beginnings and spending time with family. The festival usually features a parade, colorful fireworks, dance performances and delicious cuisine. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the event has shifted online so everyone can celebrate New Year Lunar 2021 in NYC from the safety of their own home. If you and your family want to attend Lunar New Year this year, here is a summary of some of the venues hosting virtual events. The events feature live performances, puppet shows, food demonstrations and even crafts. Most require you to RSVP, so sign up today to attend the Lunar New Year. Fun activities to celebrate the Lunar New Year in NYC 1)Lunar New Year Festival in Met The Met is celebrating the Year of the Cow with their Virtual, Annual Lunar Festival. The event will be an all-day issue, featuring virtual shows, interactive activities and artist-led workshops for all ages. Learn how to make the lion dance for a prosperous New Year or watch dancers fromNew York Korean Performing Arts Centerput on a show. Kids will learn how to make confetti poppers, design their own zodiac animal charm or create a wild dragon doll. This free online event will all be recorded and will be available for viewing on the Met website on Friday, February 12th. 2)CMA Club: Free Friday with Raquel: Lunar New Year If you have a little one who has a creative string, they will love this event. Every Friday, the CMA hosts Free Fridays with Raquel. On February 12, this free and virtual event celebrates the Lunar New Year with a fun craft. Inspired by Lu Zhang’s work, children will create their own sculptures to commemorate the new year. This event is from 1 pm to 1:30 pm and is suitable for ages 5 and up. Sign up through the CMA website to get a Zoom link. Materials to attend the event are listed on the website. 3)Chinese New Year Temple Bazaar The Chinese New Year Temple Bazaar will host a virtual Lunar New Year festival to celebrate the Year of the Cow. Celebrations include a puppet show byChinese Theater Works, traditional folk dance performed byNai-Ni Chen Dance Company, andQueen’s Night Marketwill demonstrate how to prepare classic Lunar New Year dishes. This event requires an RSVP, which you can do through their website. The Lunar New Year Festival will start at 2pm on Sunday, February 14, 2021. 4)Chinese New Year Family Festival The Chinese Institute is hosting a virtual New Year Celebration. Families will enjoy this interactive event where they can watch live shows, enjoy making clothes and paint lanterns. Download a free Chinese New Year’s package of activities on Friday, February 12, so you can enjoy the event at home. The Chinese Family New Year Festival will start at 11 a.m. Saturday, Friday the 13th. Register through the website to book your place for this fun event! This story first appeared in our sister’s publication newyorkfamily.com.

