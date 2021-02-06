Little Army helicopters fail to locate Pakistani climber, two more in K2 – Pakistan

Pakistani Army helicopters launched a “search flight” on Saturday but returned to Skardu after failing to find three climbers, including Pakistani Muhammad Ali Sadpara, who went missing while trying to climb the world’s second-highest mountain. , K2.

Sadpara, John Snorri from Iceland and MP Mohr from Chile have not been contacted since the three started their push for the K2 summit from Camp 3 at midnight between Thursday and Friday, according to their team.

The news of the missing men comes a day after a Bulgarian mountaineer was confirmed dead at K2.

By the time the three began their quest for the summit, 18 members of one of the expedition teams decided to abandon their quest and spend the night at Camp 3, choosing instead to land on Friday morning.

According to the Alpine Club, two Pakistani Army helicopters began a search and rescue mission Saturday at 11:00 a.m. to find the three missing climbers who have not been contacted for more than 30 hours.

Chhang Dawa Sherpa, leader of the SST winter expedition team, said the army helicopter made “a search flight almost up to 7000 meters and returned to Skardu”.

“Unfortunately, they can not track anything,” he shared.

“The situation up in the mountains and even in the base camp is deteriorating. We are looking for further progress, but the weather and winds are not allowed,” he wrote.

Earlier, it was reported that the three climbers had managed to meet K2, prompting congratulations from government officials, including Governor and Prime Minister Gilgit-Baltistan. However, no official statement has been issued in this regard and it is currently unclear whether they managed to reach the top on Friday or not.

Talking to Agimi, an official from the expedition team said the only verified news was that the climbers had crossed the narrow gorge which led many people to assume they had reached the summit.

Meanwhile, Sadpara’s son, Sajid Sadpara, who was also part of the expedition, arrived at base camp K2 after hosting three climbers in camp 3 for over 20 hours. Sajid was with the three to the strait, the most dangerous area of ​​the mountain, and had returned to Camp 3 after facing problems with his oxygen regulator.

At 12:00 a.m. Friday, around the time they began their climb to the top, Snorri’s official Facebook page shared the update that the climbers were unable to rest during the day as “three other climbers needed shelter in their tent, so that there were a total of six persons in the small tent. “

“The climb went well. They were feeling a little sick, but they are fine now,” the post said.

However, more than seven hours later, the team indicated that there was no news since Camp 3.

“The GPS part is unclear going back and forth. I believe it ‘s just a few misreadings from [satellite] low signal or battery. “We have to keep our faith and believe that they will succeed.”

The team later shared the update that GPS had not updated Snorri’s location for six hours.

“They climbed for 12.5 hours and [Snorri] mentioned 15 to 16 hours until the summit. Their chef in the base camp thinks they are in a tight spot […] His plan was to call me when he reached the top. “I hope that plan stays.”

At 5 p.m., Snorri’s team said they were in contact with the expedition team chief and base camp manager.

“We have decided not to bother them and to wait until they contact [base camp manager]. “We are not listening to any other news, we are the only source for the team.”

However, on Saturday the Snorri team said they had not heard from the three climbers. “The only news we have is that Sajid Ali [Sadpara’s son] is coming down safe from camp 3. “

He also thanked the Pakistani Army for carrying out a search and rescue mission using a helicopter and the Icelandic Ministry of Foreign Affairs for co-operation.

The news of the missing climbers has sparked some trendy hashtags on Twitter, with netizens and politicians praying for their safe return.

President Arif Alvi said he hoped they were alive and well. “These are very brave mountaineers. We pray for their safety,” he said.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari praying for their safe return called to make every effort possible to find the missing men.

Speaking to Sadpara, Bilawal said: “Finding him, a man who risked his life to wave the national flag on the highest peaks of the world, should be a priority.”