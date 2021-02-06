FIFA 2020 Club World Cup – News – Superheroes in green

Palmeiras face Tigres in FIFA Club World Cup semifinals
We look back on some of their best sides ever
Ademir, Edmundo, Rivaldo and Marcos appear
“I think it was incredible, but we want to make it historic,” Gabriel told Menino FIFA.com of the Palmeirass 2020 season just before the Copa Libertadores final. I want to go down in the history of this club. When I’m in the club [headquarters] I look at photos of legends who have made history at the club and I think I want to see my picture there.
Yes Green we decide to shoot for the glory of the FIFA Club World Cup, we see five of the legendary sides, whose photos are stamped across the walls of their green home.
A world championship had been dreamed up and discussed for years by some of the most famous footballers Jules Rimet, Ottorino Barassi and Stanley Rous among them and was finally planned for 1951 in Brazil, which had recently hosted the FIFA World Cup . The eight-team race included some of Europe’s best teams, the Uruguayan Behemoths Nacional and the Brazilian duo Vasco da Gama and Palmeiras, who qualified as winners of the Rio-Sao Paulo Tournament.
The favorites were Juventus, who boasted an outstanding attack that included Karl Aage Hansen, Karl Aage Praest, John Hansen and Giampiero Boniperti and Vasco, who supplied eight members of the Brazil World Cup squad last year. The status of the duo as favorites was strengthened in the group stage, with From Rio the colossi beating Sporting Lisbon and Austria Vienna 5-1 and the Torino Titans beating Palmeiras 4-0.
Paul the powers, however, had other ideas and, putting aside injury blows, beat Vasco 2-1 over 180 minutes into the semifinals and were stunned Juve 1-0 in the first match of the final. Rio de Janeiro was packed on the day of the deployment, with a reported 10,000 Italians entering its hotels, Juventus sure would emerge triumphant. However Liminha, a 21-year-old who had started the tournament on the bench, helped set up the first draw and scored a late goal, scored in a 2-2 draw over 100,000 at the Maracana.
Football Academy
Years: 1960-73 Superhero: Ademir da Guia Heronj: Julinho, Djalma Santos, Djalma Dias, Dudu, Cesar Maluco, Luis Pereira, Emerson Leao, Leivinha. Leading trainers: Filpo Nunez, Aymore Moreira, Mario Travaglini, Osvaldo Brandao
Despite the presence of Peles Santos and other great teams, Palmeiras won an incredible six Brazilian titles during those first half days, as well as reaching the two Libertadores finals. Remarkably, their entire squad, as well as their coach, his back-room staff and club physiotherapists and masseurs, represented Brazil in a 3-0 victory over Uruguay in 1965.
Ademir da Guia, A Divine, is definitely the best player in Green history and one of the best Brazilians of all time, while the Football Academy is considered one of the best teams in South America.
People enjoyed Guardiolas Barcelona. This is what we did decades ago. We held the ball for four, five minutes. Every touch was impeccable, every pass was perfect. We also fascinated the opposition fans. Dudu
Years: 1993-94 Superheroes: Edmundo, Rivaldo Heronj: Cleber, Roberto Carlos, Cesar Sampaio, Flavio Conceicao, Mazinho, Zinho, Edilson, Evair Trainers: Vanderlei Luxembourg
Palmeiras started 1993 spending 17 years without a state championship and 20 without a Brazilian. A stunning, Zinho-inspired 4-0 win over his Corinthians enemies, ahead of 105,000 in Morumbi, ended the drought with the Paulistao trophy, before Roberto Carlos’s assists and Edmundo’s brilliance pushed them into Brasileirao glory .
Green crowned their regional crown before signing Rivaldo in August 1994. He formed a devastating double act with Edmundo, which helped Palmeiras end the regular season so easily of the senior team and beat the Corinthians in the Brasileirao final.
Playing against Edmundo meant you were already starting 1-0 down. But Edmundo and Rivaldo together, it made you feel bad for the opponents. Kleber
Several stars of their conquests in 1993 and 94 had disappeared. However, Luxa was back in control. He would form one of the most magical sides the sport has ever seen.
A formidable threat to this goal came in January. Borussia Dortmund were the reigning champions of the Bundesliga, leading the race to defend their crown and would soon be European champions when traveling to Brazil for the Euro-America Copa, a competition co-organized by CONMEBOL and UEFA. Ottmar Hitzfeld sent Italy Italy winners 1990 Stefan Reuter, Andreas Moller and Karl-Heinz Riedle, as well as Stephane Chapuisat and Golden Ball winner Matthias Sammer, to seize the trophy.
Instead, they were amazingly deciphered by video game dribbles, one-two or piercing balls. Cafu, who recently showed up FIFA.com he was curious to know what would happen in his career if he were to remain an attacking midfielder, excited in that position as Rivaldo hit a hat-trick in a 6-1 break.
With Djalminha, one of the most intoxicating talents Brazil has ever produced, Rivaldo and Muller tearing up teams, Palmeiras scored tremendously 102 goals in 30 games 27 were victories on the way to the Paulistao title, recorded 21 consecutive victories and finished as Copa do Brasil – top Surprisingly, they averaged 3.06 goals per game during the six months before Rivaldo was sold to Deportivo La Coruna.
Few teams in football history have struck panic at opponents like Palmeiras. Cafu
The patience of a saint
Year: 1999 Superhero: Marcos Heronj: Junior Baiano, Francisco Arce, Cesar Sampaio, Zinho, Alex, Paulo Nunes. Trainers: Luiz Felipe Scolari
Marcos joined Palmeiras in 1992 and hosted his case. And waited. And waited. He had opposed the advice of everyone and everyone, repeated offers to leave to serve as deputy legend of the Velloso club.
Finally, in 1999, an injury to the club legend gave Marcos his chance. Within a few months he was canonized as St. Marcos.
The Oriente native produced outstanding performances in two games against the Corinthians in the Libertadores quarterfinals, appearing as the hero of the clash. He pursued the lawsuit against a River Plate team including Marcelo Gallardo, Javier Saviola and Juan Pablo Angel in the semi-finals, and helped Palmeiras sink Deportivo Cali on penalties in the final.
Arce’s free kicks and invention, Junior Baiano’s goals he was their main target with five goals from center-back and 21-year-old Alex’s games were also vital, but there is no doubt that Or vegetables the continental conquest of girlhood was Marcos’s most indebted.
Felipo and Saint Marcos reunited to help Brazil in Korea / Japan glory 2002, and the latter would spend nearly two decades at his only club.
The only thing Marcos did not do during that campaign was rain. Luiz Felipe Scolari
