The UAE Hope Probe decided to enter Mars orbit at 7.42pm on Tuesday





Emirati engineers at work at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center in Dubai, preparing for the arrival of the Hope Probe in Mars.

Image credit: Ahmed Ramzan / Gulf News

Dubai: UAE Mars Mission, the first interplanetary exploration undertaken by an Arab nation, announced today that it will enter Mars orbit at 7.42 pm (UAE time) on February 9, E Tuesday. After successfully completing its seven-month voyage to Mars, the UAE Mars Mission Hope Probe is just days away from the most critical part of its historic journey to the Red Planet the critical maneuver that will determine the success or failure of mission to place orbits, the Hope Probe, in orbit around Mars. The Mars Orbit Maneuver (MOI) involves turning the ship and firing Hope six Delta-V thrusters into a 27-minute deceleration burn to slow the spacecraft from 121,000 km / h to 18,000 km / h and willingly check out the Team of Operations that confirms whether the Probe has reached a steady capture orbit around Mars. Omran Sharaf, Project Mission’s Mars Mission Project Director, said: We are close to the most critical part of the mission. Although we have performed multiple tests and are confident of the maneuvers we have performed, space exploration always involves an element of danger and we are fully aware that 50 percent of all missions to Mars have failed. Despite years of testing and peer reviews, this operation is the first time our platform has been tested in such a complex and stressful maneuver in deep space. The MOI is set to begin shortly after 7.30pm UAE time on February 9, with the signal confirming the maneuver to reach Earth 11 minutes later. The delay is caused by the radio signal that has to travel the long distance from Mars to Earth. Achieving the right speed The burning of the MOI will begin when the probe is only 2,363 kilometers from the planetary surface of Mars. At the end of the seven-month journey, 493,500,000 km, the probe must be inserted into a window plus or minus 300 km and reach the proper speed. Combustion will consume half of the Hydrazine fuel the probe carries and will be the first test of the probe propulsion system for such a long duration. Hopefully the six propellants will give about 650 Newton propulsions during combustion. If a thruster pair fails, the burning time will be increased to compensate. A second pair that fails would complete the mission. In addition to the six Delta-V thrusters, the probe also uses a set of eight RCS (Reaction Control System) thrusters, which will keep the spacecraft oriented during combustion. Minor adjustments to the spacecraft inclination are made using its four reaction wheels. MOI combustion will begin when the spacecraft is 2,363 km from the planetary surface and will see Hope reach a proximity of 1,062 km from Mars (periapsing its planned capture orbit) before combustion ends at 1,441 km from the planet. The dark side of Mars About five minutes after the MUP burns, the Hope probe flies to the dark side of Mars, hiding. The radio signals will be lost for about 15 minutes until the probe can be contacted again. With its command and control center located at the MBRSC in Dubai, EMM depends on the Deep Space Network (DSN) of antennas for its communication. Antennas based in Goldstone, California, Canberra and Madrid. During the MIA operation, the signals of Hope will be transmitted through the Madrid antenna. The hope-catching orbit takes the spacecraft from a distance of 1,000 (periapsy) to 49,380 (apoapse) km from the planetary surface of Mars. At this stage, the instruments of Hope will be tested and the spacecraft, over the next two months, will pass into its scientific orbit. Three Transitions in Science (TTS) maneuvers are currently planned to move the probe from capture to its scientific orbit. The final number of such maneuvers will be determined by the accuracy / success of the Ministry of Interior. The transition to the scientific orbit of Hope will be completed by April 2021.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos