The UAE Hope Probe decided to enter Mars orbit at 7.42pm on Tuesday

Dubai: UAE Mars Mission, the first interplanetary exploration undertaken by an Arab nation, announced today that it will enter Mars orbit at 7.42 pm (UAE time) on February 9, E Tuesday.
After successfully completing its seven-month voyage to Mars, the UAE Mars Mission Hope Probe is just days away from the most critical part of its historic journey to the Red Planet the critical maneuver that will determine the success or failure of mission to place orbits, the Hope Probe, in orbit around Mars.
The Mars Orbit Maneuver (MOI) involves turning the ship and firing Hope six Delta-V thrusters into a 27-minute deceleration burn to slow the spacecraft from 121,000 km / h to 18,000 km / h and willingly check out the Team of Operations that confirms whether the Probe has reached a steady capture orbit around Mars.
Omran Sharaf, Project Mission’s Mars Mission Project Director, said: We are close to the most critical part of the mission. Although we have performed multiple tests and are confident of the maneuvers we have performed, space exploration always involves an element of danger and we are fully aware that 50 percent of all missions to Mars have failed. Despite years of testing and peer reviews, this operation is the first time our platform has been tested in such a complex and stressful maneuver in deep space.
The MOI is set to begin shortly after 7.30pm UAE time on February 9, with the signal confirming the maneuver to reach Earth 11 minutes later. The delay is caused by the radio signal that has to travel the long distance from Mars to Earth.
Achieving the right speed
The burning of the MOI will begin when the probe is only 2,363 kilometers from the planetary surface of Mars. At the end of the seven-month journey, 493,500,000 km, the probe must be inserted into a window plus or minus 300 km and reach the proper speed. Combustion will consume half of the Hydrazine fuel the probe carries and will be the first test of the probe propulsion system for such a long duration.
Hopefully the six propellants will give about 650 Newton propulsions during combustion. If a thruster pair fails, the burning time will be increased to compensate. A second pair that fails would complete the mission. In addition to the six Delta-V thrusters, the probe also uses a set of eight RCS (Reaction Control System) thrusters, which will keep the spacecraft oriented during combustion. Minor adjustments to the spacecraft inclination are made using its four reaction wheels.
MOI combustion will begin when the spacecraft is 2,363 km from the planetary surface and will see Hope reach a proximity of 1,062 km from Mars (periapsing its planned capture orbit) before combustion ends at 1,441 km from the planet.
The dark side of Mars
About five minutes after the MUP burns, the Hope probe flies to the dark side of Mars, hiding. The radio signals will be lost for about 15 minutes until the probe can be contacted again. With its command and control center located at the MBRSC in Dubai, EMM depends on the Deep Space Network (DSN) of antennas for its communication. Antennas based in Goldstone, California, Canberra and Madrid. During the MIA operation, the signals of Hope will be transmitted through the Madrid antenna.
The hope-catching orbit takes the spacecraft from a distance of 1,000 (periapsy) to 49,380 (apoapse) km from the planetary surface of Mars. At this stage, the instruments of Hope will be tested and the spacecraft, over the next two months, will pass into its scientific orbit.
Three Transitions in Science (TTS) maneuvers are currently planned to move the probe from capture to its scientific orbit. The final number of such maneuvers will be determined by the accuracy / success of the Ministry of Interior. The transition to the scientific orbit of Hope will be completed by April 2021.