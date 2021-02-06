Navy sailor Suraj Kumar dies after suspected kidnappers set him on fire





Suraj Kumar was posted on Coimbatore of Tamil Nadu Mumbai: A Navy sailor died at a hospital in Mumbai on Friday morning from injuries received after he was set on fire in a forest in the adjacent Palghar district, allegedly after a failed kidnapping attempt. Suraj Kumar Dubey, 26, died of his wounds in a barbaric incident; his attackers set him on fire as they believed they would not receive the reward – 10 Rs loop – they had demanded. “A Navy sailor, Suraj Kumar Dubey, L / S, 26 years old INS Agrani, with permission from the unit, was found in Palghar, Maharashtra, with 90 percent burns on the morning of February 5. He was brought to INHS Asvini and declared DOA, “said a statement from Marina. An issue has been raised and Palghar Police are investigating the matter, the statement added. Mr Dubey, posted at the INS Agrani training institute in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, was abducted from outside Chennai airport on 30 January. He was flying from his family visit to Jharkhand Ranchi – he had been on leave – and his flight landed in Chennai at 9am According to police, as Mr Dubey walked out of the airport he was abducted by three unidentified persons – one of whom had a gun – and was forced into a white SUV. His cell phone was taken from him, and a ransom request of Rs 10 ounces made to his family. Police say Mr Dubey was held in Chennai for three days and then taken to a forest in the Gholwad area of ​​Palghar (about 1,500km away), where kerosene was spilled on him and set on fire. The villagers who found him informed the local police, who admitted him to a local hospital. As his condition worsened, he was transferred to Aswini Maritime Hospital in Mumbai, but he died upon arrival. Palghar police have registered a murder case against unknown persons. The shocking incident has also caused political mistakes in Maharashtra, with MJ of BJP opposition Ram Kadam criticizing the Shiv Sena-led government. “In Palghar our armed forces are not safe. Even our sadus are not safe,” he wrote on Twitter, referring to the mob attack on two sadus and their driver in April last year and reiterating the call of his for a CBI investigation. Last month the Maharashtra CID Branch arrested 19 people in connection with that incident, bringing the total number of arrests to 248; 15 of them are minors, said a report by the PTI news agency. “When will justice be achieved? For the young man who defends the country and for the sadus who defend culture?” Ram Kadam asked, labeling the office of Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh. With data from PTI

