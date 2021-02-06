Bihar doctors on staff hunger strike against mixopathy; IMA can intensify turmoil





Doctors and medical students in groups of five each have been on hunger strike since February 1st. PUBLISHED N ON FEB 06, 2021 08:49 PM IST

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) will intensify its agitation against mixopathy if the Central government does not take its order by allowing Ayurveda practitioners to perform surgeries, said a group of doctors and medical students who went on a hunger strike at Gandhi Maidan on Saturday. IMA national president Dr JA Jaylal, who was leading the protest, said the relay hunger strike would continue until the order to promote mixopathy, issued by the Central Council of Local Medicine, was taken again. He said the national IMA, with the support of its state units, would be forced to intensify agitation if the Central government still did not heed its demands. Modern medicine can not be degraded by allowing Ayurveda practitioners to perform surgeries even if they will be performed in rural areas. Ayurveda practitioners are not as trained as MBBS doctors, who continue to complete post-graduation before performing surgeries. Those who practice indigenous medicines like Ayurveda should do research on plants and herbs and not be allowed to do surgeries, said Dr Brynandan, IMA national election commissioner. Doctors and medical students in groups of five each have been on hunger strike since February 1st. IMA national president (elected) Dr. Sahjanand Prasad Singh, IMA-Bihar president Dr. Amarkant Jha Amar, IMA-Bihar senior vice president Dr. Ajay Kumar, former IMA-Bihar presidents Dr. Bimal Kumar Karak and Dr. Sachchidanand Kumar were prominent among those criticized in the protest. Close

