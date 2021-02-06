Italy’s 5-star league, open to the Draghi government, awaits policy plans

ROM (Reuters) – Mario Draghis prospects of forming a government in Italy rose on Saturday when the two largest parties in parliament, the 5-Star Anti-Founding Movement and the Right League, both gave him their support. conditioned.

The leader of the League party, Matteo Salvini makes gestures when he leaves Montecitorio, in Rome, Italy, February 6, 2021. REUTERS / Remo Casilli

However, Draghis’s path to power is not yet clear. Both sides said his policy proposals would be key to securing their support and it may be some time before he is able to form a coalition capable of convening a parliamentary majority.

After completing a first round of formal consultations with the parties on Saturday, Draghi will hold more talks next week aimed at drafting a cabinet, a broad policy agenda and forming the composition of a governing coalition.

The 5-Star Movement, the largest group in parliament, seemed more cautious than the League on Saturday. Its leader Vito Crimi presented a long list of green and left-wing policy priorities he wanted to see from a future Draghi cabinet.

We said we were open to consider whether the conditions are right to join a government, we will decide above all on the basis of policies, Crimi told reporters after a 90-minute meeting with the former head of the Bank Central European.

Head of State Sergio Mattarella urged Draghi on Wednesday to try to form an administration after the previous administration, led by Giuseppe Conte, collapsed due to the collapse of the ruling coalition.

Matteo Salvini, the fire leader of the traditional Eurosceptic League, seemed enthusiastic after his conversations with Draghi, which lasted about half of the 5-Stars.

The league was ready to join a government going to Brussels holding its head high in the name of the national interest, Salvini said.

Unlike others we do not think that simply saying no leads nowhere, he said about the efforts of some parties to exclude the League. The best interest of the country should be before any personal or party interest.

Shifting towards DRAGHI

The 5-Star Movement had initially ruled out Draghi’s support, while Salvini has constantly changed his position, first calling for early elections, then saying the League would not rule with 5-Star, prior to his’s stay. last without veto.

Italian financial markets have rallied in the hope that Draghi will succeed. Last week Italys 10-year bond yields marked its biggest weekly drop since July, as the gap over the German Bund yield narrowed to its lowest level in five years.

Investors hope the man widely credited with saving the euro during the 2012 sovereign debt crisis could lead reforms to boost growth in a country that has long outperformed its European counterparts, weighing in on the eurozone.

While almost all parties in parliament have now said they are potentially willing to support Draghi, it remains to be seen whether they are willing to do so together, creating a broad, cross-party coalition.

The center-left Democratic Party has said it does not want to govern with the League, while Crimi also signaled that he wanted a new coalition to be based around the left-leaning and centrist forces that formed the latter.

Silvio Berlusconis center-right Forza Italia party, the fourth-largest in parliament, gave its unconditional support to Draghi after meeting with him on Friday, but it is unclear whether the 5-Stars would rule with Forza Italia, a sworn political enemy.

The 5-Star, born as an anti-systems, anti-euro protest party, is now divided from within, with many of its members worried about the possibility of backing a former ECB president.