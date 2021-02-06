Well-known Pakistani Sadpara climbers reported missing on the K2 expedition





Mountaineer Ali Sadpara and his team have been declared missing during an expedition to K2.

Image credit: Granted

Islamabad: Three well-known Pakistani climbers Muhammad Ali Sadpara, Icelanders John Snorri and Chiles JP Mohr are officially missing, according to the Pakistan Alpine Club and expedition manager Chhang Dawa Sherpa. Earlier, it was reported that they had collected K2 (8.711 million) on Friday as part of their winter expedition, however that claim would not yet be officially confirmed. A rescue operation has been launched using army helicopters, Alpine Adventure Guides announced on Twitter, however, thirty hours have passed but there is no news of their whereabouts. According to ACP secretary Carrar Haider, rescue crews were trying to find the missing climbers and high-altitude porters are on their way to Camp-1 in connection with this. They will spend the night there and begin their search operation by tomorrow morning, he further said. Muhammad Ali Sadparas, son of Sajid Sadpara, has returned safely to Camp-1. Alpine Adventure Guides announced on Twitter that Sajid Ali Sadpara has reached the base camp and he is safe. Regarding Muhammad Ali Sadpara and the other two climbers he announced that they were missing and asked everyone to pray for the miracle. The pilot was instructed to take the flight as high as possible, as its very low temperature and wind 35+ KM above 6500m, he said adding to the base camp, we have prepared oxygen bottles, high food, masks, regulators for 2 Pakistani climbers (HAP), further announced. Speaking to Gulf News, Karrar Haider said the temperature was extremely low and strong winds were raging, there was a 50/50 chance of their safe return. However, we must not lose hope and will continue to do our best to locate and bring them back safely, he said. Sajid had to first give up his climb due to a faulty oxygen regulator and he landed at Camp-3. Upon his return, he left to look for the other team members but found no trace of them. Basic camp The 22 climbers, including Muhammad Ali Sadpara and his son Sajid Sadpara, from both expedition groups had begun climbing the summit from the base camp on Wednesday. They had arrived at Camp-2 on Wednesday evening and after an overnight stay, they continued the mission Thursday morning, arriving at Camp-3 in the evening. According to a statement issued by the expedition, Muhammad Ali Sadpara, his son Sajid Sadpara, John Snorri, Juan Pablo Mohr Prieto set off for the final summit at midnight between Thursday and Friday, aiming to reach the summit in 14 hours. However, 18 members of the Seven Travel Summits (SST) Mountaineers decided to leave the mission and on their way back, one from Bulgaria died. Sadpara is a Pakistani climber and has hoisted the country flag at eight peaks. He was also part of the team that successfully reached the first winter summit in Nanga Parbat in 2016. President Dr Arif Alvi in ​​a tweet on Saturday prayed for the safe return of Sadpara and his mountaineers. I hope Ali Sadpara and his co-climbers are alive and well. These are very brave mountaineers. “We pray for their safety,” he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos