The shocking footage reveals the “devastating” consequences of a fire that broke out at a historic golf club in West Lothian.
Ten crews competed at the Uphall Golf Club in the early hours of this morning to fight with a “well-developed” after receiving the first reports around 1:30 p.m.
The clip shows firefighters dumping the burning debris of the building this morning.
While no one is understood to have been injured in hell, the club was left with a shell after the incident.
Urging people to stay away from the scene, the club bosses said they were “saddened” by the fire.
A post on the club’s Facebook page read: “We are sad to advise that there was a very heavy fire at the Golf Club overnight.
“Emergency services have been present and as we write this, the main road is closed to Dechmont and the Millers Bridge.
“We are not aware of any injuries.
“We do not have any details about the circumstances and the final extent of the damage, but we will do everything we can to keep you advised as things hope to become clearer during the day.
“While it may be tempting for members to come to the club to see for themselves, we have been asked by police to ask members to stay out of the area.”
Crews remained at the scene this morning and it is not yet clear how the fire broke out.
Local MP Hannah Bardell said: “The devastating news this morning that the Uphall Golf Club house has been damaged so much by a fire.
“No information yet, but thoughts with the club, members and staff and big thanks to the Fire Service for their work in what would have been such a difficult night.
“Like many local people, I have so many precious memories from the events at the club house. I will lead the club to provide support in every way I can.”
Another local added: “Absolutely devastated, such a great club and very sad to see this morning 🙁 the thoughts are with everyone involved, and I’m sure any of us members can do to help. no. “
“I’m sure there will be a lot of volunteers to help with the cleanup. I’ll help for one if needed,” said another.
A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were notified at 1.35am on Saturday 6 February of reports of a fire in a building in Uphall, West Lothian.
Operations Control mobilized 10 fire equipment at the scene at Uphall Golf Club, where firefighters were greeted by a well-developed fire.
“Teams are currently on stage working to put out the fire. No casualties have been reported.”
