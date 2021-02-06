Organizer of the beach protest Fish Hoek was arrested after grabbing the mask of journalists





Share this article: Ndani Tweet Ndani Ndani Ndani Email Ndani DURBAN ONE by the organizers of this morning (Saturday) protest at Beach Fish Hoek has been arrested after he allegedly attacked an eNCA journalist covering the event. The leader of the movement, We Are More or WAM, Craig Peiser, allegedly grabbed the mask of reporter Monique Mortlock’s face after he claimed he could not hear him talking. Taking to Twitter to recount what had happened, Mortlock said she and a cameraman had been covering the protest when Peiser asked if they were from the media. He said he could not hear me and I spoke louder. He then told me that he does not speak to people who wear masks. We told him it was law and he pulled the mask from my face, tore it off. I was completely shocked, she said. The incident happened in full function of the police, other protesters and residents who were on the beach. # We AreMeProtest The man who took off my mask has just been arrested. @eNCA pic.twitter.com/VJB8PlAyKG – Monique Mortlock (@MoniqueMortlock) February 6, 2021 The movement has since issued a statement on the matter. Woke Nation and its partner organizations categorically condemn such behavior and want to inform everyone that such actions run counter to the principles of what we stand for and only hinder what we intend to achieve from such demonstrations. We were not aware that this had happened as we were only there to consult and support Craig and WAM members, said Clay Wilson. He said while they condemned his behavior, they supported his cause. There are many good WAM people and they will continue to be. We are still trying to get clarifications as to why Craig acted as he did and we have no further comment on the matter until we are able to get an end to this. Until then we as a team would like to apologize more sincerely to Monique from eNCA who was both professional and polite, Wilson said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos