Look at the moment when 11 neighbors in a village near Rugby were told they had won a share of 390,000
Eleven neighbors in a village near Rugby are celebrating this weekend after sharing a cash prize of 390,000.
Their postcode in Harborough Magna was announced the winner with the Postcode Lottery lottery today (Saturday 6 February). Neighbors each won 30,000 with two of the winners taking home 60,000 thanks to the two-ticket game.
One of the winners was Steve Hawkins (33) who learned of his 30k victory while on a leave of absence. As Peoples Postal Code Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson unveiled his winnings through a video call, he burst out laughing and shouting: By no means! No way!
This will bring about such a change.
The engineer was clearly happy and when asked what victory meant to him, he added: it is once in a lifetime! So this is amazing.
Steve had some ideas about his gains, but his first thought was about his wife, Sarah: He will lift a huge load because she was the stone throughout the block. Shes has been working from home and cheating at home while learning with our six year old. So this will make a big difference.
He was also enthusiastic when he heard that others had won in his area: Such a great sense of community, everyone cares about everyone. Placeshtë such a great place to live. It could not have happened with a better community!
Steve was looking forward to celebrating the good news and added: Weve got a few bottles of champagne since we got married seven years ago. So that’s probably on the list. Open a bottle of champagne and toast well!
Another winner was the grandmother of eight children Mandy Malone (59). As a check for 30,000 was revealed she said: Really? Is it true?
She was joined on the phone by her daughters Jade and Lisa who were equally shocked. Lisa turned to her mom and exclaimed: Incredible. You really deserve it too.
The victory meant a lot to Mandy, who took a few moments to let the news sink in, Lisa added: Shes really had a few rough years and so did her husband. So they can go on vacation, get a new sofa because what she sleeps is broken. She can really treat herself and her husband.
Mandy had some plans for her profits and could not wait to cure her family: It just means I can go out and get my new sofa, get a new rug. Hopefully we can make plans and do nice things with my two daughters. They look at me, they are great and they deserve something too.
Mandy also had some vacation plans for the future: Id like we go away for a few days at a hotel when everything is set up again. I would love to go to Kefalonia, we went there once before and we loved it. Id just like some sun and some sand!
When asked how the family could celebrate the news Mandy said: I do not know! We can not go for a meal, maybe an escape.
Lisa added: We definitely deserve some bubbles!
One of the local 60k winners was Martin Gamble (50). As a check on his earnings was revealed, he said: Oh wow! This is amazing. It’s incredible.
The factory worker later added: I’m shocked. It will help a lot. I have three grandchildren, so a few of them will help!
For myself, her life is changing, without any shadow of a doubt. I’m just in shock, I never expected to win so much.
Martin said he would wait for his partner to return home before telling her the good news and hoped to use some of his earnings to leave in the future: My partner works in a care home and she makes 12-hour shifts at the moment. We just want a party. We have not had a break in a while! Everywhere really sunny.
However, his first plans were a little closer to home: I think I will have a drink later. You can even celebrate with a getaway!
Jordan Midson (23) was another winner who took home 30,000. As his control was revealed, he said: O Lord! No way! This is crazy!
Jordan, who works for a learning disability charity, was unsure how he would spend his profits. He added: I do not know, I hate to spend money on myself. Id much more to spend it on other people! “
Jordan thought of a plan for the future that he and his partner Matt could use the winnings: My partner and I want to go on the trip, we have three dogs, so the trip is very proving! Last year we bought a van and turned it into a camper for us and our dogs. So the goal is to travel to Europe. My partner has always wanted to go to the Netherlands, Belgium. Everywhere, wherever the road takes us!
Jordan was another winner who will treat himself to a meal at home too: Oh I’m making an escape, I don’t cook tonight! I’m going to get more expensive because why not?
The other winners chose to remain anonymous, but their prizes will be paid directly into their bank accounts.
The Postal Code of the Peoples Lottery Ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his congratulations to the winners. He said: What a fantastic way to start the weekend! I was excited to give this great news to Mandy, Martin, Steve, Jordan and all our other winners at the Harborough Magna. I hope they have fun with their winnings and go treat themselves to something special.
