Labor criticizes cuts as leaked MoD report says army has few troops | Ministry of Defense
Labor has called on the government to devise a proper defense strategy and criticized a decade of decline after a leaked Defense Ministry report said the military was running out of soldiers ready for battle.
The Daily Mail reported the Ministry of Defense Infantry Battalion Soldier Force Summary, January 2021 showed the prestigious Scottish Guard, which has a job requirement of 603 troops, had only 339 soldiers available for operations.
Col. Richard Kemp, a retired British Army officer, blamed the workforce crisis on poor pay, inadequate living conditions and outsourced recruitment for Capita.
External recruitment at Capita was a catastrophic decision, potential recruits faced months of unnecessary delays and tried to meet a real soldier during the process, he told the Mail.
This contributed significantly to the current staffing crisis. On top of that, soldiers enrolled in groups due to poor wages and appalling living conditions. While the military has recently taken major steps to address the weakening, the damage of the previous decade is so serious that it faces an uphill war.
Shadow Defense Secretary John Healey said the report raises the alarm about our military readiness and warned that the UK was vulnerable to exploitation even though the country is not thought to face an invasion threat.
After a decade of decline our forces are over 10,000 under the force ministers who said they were needed, with combat personnel necessary for our defense and our commitment to NATO, he said.
Britain cannot afford any more reckless cuts in our forces, so ministers must put staff at the heart of their belated defense review. Our opponents will exploit the constant holes of our abilities. The UK needs a proper defense strategy without further delays.
The UK Army has bases in Singapore, Brunei, Australia, Nepal and Afghanistan. It also has a military presence in seven Arab monarchies, including major settlements in Saudi Arabia and Oman. The troops are also in seven African countries, as well as a number of countries across Europe, some as part of NATO.
Tobias Ellwood, a former defense minister who chairs the Commons defense committee, told the Mail: “The role of the British on the world stage is at stake and so is our relationship with the United States. Cutting our forces at a time when President Biden is regrouping the Western determination to counter growing threats will compromise our ability to move forward as a valued and trusted ally.
An army spokeswoman said the force had achieved its goal for infantry recruits by 2020 and continued to recruit actively.
We are confident the military has the numbers and talent required to defend the UK, she said. The Integrated Review is not yet complete and any reporting on the army force structure is mere speculation.
The Integrated Review was billed by the government as the deepest and most radical reassessment of the UK country in the world since the end of the Cold War. His findings were expected last fall but were delayed due to the pandemic, with Boris Johnson saying recently it was unlikely to be published this month.
In November, the government set a $ 16.5 billion increase in defense spending for four years.
In 2019, the Guardian revealed that the British military was facing a recruitment crisis, with front-line combat units operating as much as 40% under force after a steady decline in the number of soldiers in infantry regiments.
A spokesman for Capita said: “As widely accepted, the army recruitment contract has been fully returned after a reset in 2018. Over the last two years, targets have been hit consistently and the percentage of candidates going too far during the increased process
Even through a pandemic, we are hitting targets. We have recruited thousands of excellent candidates for the military, supporting them to meet fitness goals and helping them achieve their dreams of learning skilled trade.
