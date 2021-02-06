Appointing undersecretaries for the synod, the pope gives a woman a vote





VATICAN CITY (CNS) – Missionary Sister Xaviere Nathalie Becquart will not be the first undersecretary of a Vatican office, but she will be the first woman to vote at a Synod of Bishops. Pope Francis named the French sister one of the two undersecretaries of the Synod of Bishops on February 6. The next undersecretary is the Augustinian father Luis Marin de San Martin, whom Pope Francis also appointed a bishop on February 6th. Cardinal Mario Grech, secretary general of the Synod of Bishops, was asked by Vatican News if Sister Becquart, who had the right to vote in the synod, would open the door to other women as well. Although the issue has been raised more and more in the synod hall, so far only bishops and some priests and brothers belonging to religious orders have voted. Pope Francis, Cardinal Grech replied, has “stressed several times the importance of women being more involved in the processes of discrimination and decision-making in the church”, and in recent synods, the number of women participating as experts or observers who do not vote adult “With the appointment of Sister Nathalie Becquart and the opportunity for her to participate with the right to vote, a door has been opened,” Cardinal Grech said. “We will then see what other steps can be taken in the future.” Sister Becquart, who was an observer at the 2018 Synod of Bishops for Youth, was appointed an advisor to the Synod of Bishops in 2019. She told the Catholic News Service at the time that the appointment was “a symbolic and effective step toward appointing more many women in Curia and this reflects Pope Francis’ desire to give more seats to women at all levels of the church. “ Sister Becquart, former director of youth evangelism and calls for the French Bishops’ Conference, also said in the interview that she was confident more progress would be made. “Changes will come with the younger generation as more and more young people – not just young women but also young men – demand women’s equality,” she said. The added hope comes from meeting “more and more priests and bishops now talking about women. I have seen an evolution; in the beginning, the issue of women in the church was a question from women, and now it is also an important topic for many men, priests and bishops – and even the pope! “ But one will not be able to say that there is real cooperation between men and women at all levels of the church until there are “more women in leadership positions and decision-making processes,” she said. Undoubtedly, the pope should continue appointing women to councils and departments, she said. But she also had another idea: “Another symbolic step might be, for example, for him to ask a woman to direct the spiritual attraction for Curia for a year.”

