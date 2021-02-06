Former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao resigns





Increasing heat in the ongoing agitation against RINL’s proposed strategic sale, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant corporate unit, former Minister in the TDP government and Visakhapatnam (North) constituency Manta Ganta Srinivasa Rao has resigned as MLA, here Saturday. Speaking to the media, he said he had sent his resignation letter to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, asking him to accept it. He said he had sent the letter unofficially and would later send his resignation to the Chairman of the Council. Mr Srinivas said he would form a joint non-political action committee to fight against the proposed privatization and would not allow it to happen. He criticized the Union government for making a decision to sell VSP, calling it a losing unit. He said the VSP was making losses due to the lack of enslaved mines. If VSP is distributed in the mines, then the cost per ton of production will be reduced by 5,000. A review of why it is making losses is also needed, before such a decision is made, he said. Mr Srinivas noted that when he was an MP, a similar situation arose and at that time he had led a delegation to then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the proposal was rejected. The Union government had sanctioned another 1,000 crore for the restructuring of the plants, he said. This is my first step towards protest and I suggest that every leader should resign and join the protest, he said. Mr Srinivas said YS Prime Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy should now take the initiative and lead the protest in New Delhi. He warned that the VSP was set up after a sustained agitation under the name Visakha Ukku- Andhralu Hakku and 32 people had lost their lives. People from all walks of life should join the protest and take it to the level of farmer agitation in New Delhi or the Jallikattu protest in Tamil Nadu. It should no longer be an agitation led by employees or unions, but an agitation of the people, as VSP is synonymous with urban development. Even the name Ukkunagaram had come from VSP, he said. He also stressed that all the recommendations made by Niti Aayog do not need to be implemented. For his resignation, he said he had held consultations with TDP leaders in and around the city and initially spoke with the party’s top parties, who welcomed his decision.

