COVID News Summary: Edmundston Region records 2 deaths, 12 new cases in the province

New Brunswickan announced two deaths in connection with COVID-19 in the Edmundston region on Saturday, bringing the province to 20 deaths since the pandemic began.

One death was a resident in their 80s at Manoir Belle Vue, a care home that experienced a virus outbreak.

The second death was an individual in their 60s living in Zone 4, which covers most of New Brunswick northwest.

Prime Minister Blaine Higgsoffe extends condolences to the family and friends of the two individuals who died.

“I encourage everyone to keep these people in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” he said in a statement. “We continue to have challenges in counting daily issues, but trends are improving.”

The province also reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

There are 10 new cases in the Edmundston and Grand Falls area (Area 4):

an individual 19 years of age and under.

an individual in their 20s.

an individual in their 50s.

an individual in their 70s.

A new case is in the Fredericton region (Area 3):

an individual in their 50s.

A new case was reported in the Bathurst region (Area 6):

an individual in their 50s.

(CBC)

New Brunswick has confirmed 1,337 cases since the pandemic began, including 1,095 recurrences. There are 221 active cases. Eight people are in hospital, including two in intensive care.

Public Health has conducted a total of 208,934 tests, including 1,196 since Friday’s update.

5 new cases in Manoir Belle Vue

An Edmundston care home offers its condolences after the death of another resident.

On Saturday, Manoir Belle Vue announced her second death in a Facebook statement.

The House also reported five new cases, including three residents and two staff members. There are now 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the facility, including 37 residents and 23 employees.

The update published Saturday said 10 have recovered.

“We are keeping our heads up and continuing to insist,” the management wrote. “One day this will be after us.”

All residents and employees will be tested again early next week.

More different cases are expected

New Brunswick is preparing for more COVID-19 variants in the coming weeks.

Public Health has found four cases of the coronavirus variant first reported in the UK

Two are in the St. John region (Zone 2) and one in the Miramichi region (Zone 7).

There are now 228 total active cases of COVID-19 throughout the province.

More than 100 of those cases are in the Edmundston and Grand Falls region, which remains under a complete blockade.

A fourth suspected New Brunswick case of the coronavirus variant first reported in the UK was announced on Friday. (Ben Nelms / CBC)

The Moncton region (Area 1) is below the red level restrictions with 47 active cases, while the rest of the province remains in the orange recovery phase.

Higgs said Friday that a fourth possible case was discovered but did not disclose where.

“The person is definitely in isolation and the tests are coming forward,” Higgs said.

Public Health confirmed a close contact of a previous case of the variant tested positive for COVID-19 and is suspected to also have the variant.

The individual is being treated as having the variant while a sample has been analyzed at the National Laboratory of Microbiology in Winnipeg.

Images placed in the Atlantic bubble

The prime minister said he expects more cases of the variant to be found but is confident the province is capable of keeping it under control.

“We have to be diligent to protect ourselves and others. We can avoid an outbreak with this variant, but we have to be aware that, yes, it is now here in New Brunswick,” he told CBC New Brunswick News at 6 p.m..

New Brunswick hopes to rejoin the Atlantic bubble in the coming months, (John Robertson / CBC)

Higgs urged the New Brunswickers not to convene large gatherings during Sunday’s Super Bowl and to continue to follow Public Health measures.

“Our hope now is to get back to the Atlantic bubble, let this be our goal at this point in time while the rest of the country recovers,” he said. “There is some hope in it as vaccines are announced.”

Cases have dropped in New Brunswick over the past week.

Vaccination of all may be delayed

New Brunswick initially expected to be able to offer COVID-19 vaccination to anyone who wanted it by early fall.

But the province now predicts it may be necessary by the end of 2021 for everyone to be immunized, following delays in vaccine delivery times in Canada.

Higgs said he still remains hopeful of herd immunity around September.

Prime Minister Blaine Higgs said it could be by the end of 2021 before anyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine can be immunized. (Chris Moonias / supplied)

“There are a number of vaccines that are currently available and in the process of being approved, so we need to be able to speed it up,” he said.

The Prime Minister said Canadian biomedical companies should be encouraged to explore production options in case a supply of amplifier files is needed in the future. Some experts believe the vaccine may be similar to the flu and requires additional doses to maintain immunity.

“We have to have a license to produce it here,” he said.

Possible public exposure

Public health officials have identified a possible exposure to COVID-19 at a grocery store in Edmundston.

People who visited the Atlantic Superstore at 577 Victoria St. during operating hours between 22 January and 5 February must monitor themselves.

What to do if you have onesymptom

People worried that they may have COVID-19 symptoms maytake an online self-assessment test.

Public Health says the symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening of chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Liquid nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle aches, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms also included purple marks on the toes and feet.

People with one of those symptoms should: