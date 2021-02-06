The man is seen riding a motorbike with a child on his lap

Guardian

Brady or Mahomes? Our Predictions for Heads v Buccaneers Super Bowl

Will Tampa Bay become the first team to win a championship at their home stadium? Or will the reigning champions retain their title? This year the Super Bowl features some of the NFL top talent, including, clockwise from the left, Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. Composed by: Reuters, Getty, AP What Bosses Must Do to Win Being a Boss. This may sound vague, but no team gives more credit to the key-roll theory than this season the Chiefs. When they are fully engaged, when they are in their full bosses, there is not much that any other team in the league can do to stop them. There are flaws in the defense, but in a moment, Patrick Mahomes will have the ball. Even with an excellent defense, Tampa will find it difficult to slow down the Mahomes-Hill-Kelce triumph. OC With their first two attacking encounters likely to emerge from this match, the figures are stern thanks to the Chiefs on the edge. Look for Andy Reid to collect a lot of passes on the screen to take advantage of the speed and speed of his back and Tyreek Hills receivers in particular. AL Win the turnover battle. Brady threw three interceptions against the Green Bay Packers, but the Packers could only score in one of the subsequent possession. If the Bucs do it against KC, this game could end quickly. HF Eliminate the deep ball. Keep two safety on the field so that the Bucs are forced to run. You can’t play chicken with Brady just like Packers just ended up one way. Well, if the deed does not explode as it can. Reid will need an extra splash of tricks to flummox Tampa. Him or jump on the Hill. GS What must Bucs do to win Shorten the game. The Bucs have proven that they can swap between a number of styles this season. They can win with their extraordinary defense. They can count on Tom Brady to hang out in a shootout. Against the Bosses, though it will not be as fun, they will have to rely on the running game to lengthen the discs against a weak Boss front in order to contain the score. Get Brady in the final car with a chance to win the game, that should be the plan. OC Sic Jason Pierre-Paul, William Gholston and Ndamukong Suh at reserve meetings of Chiefs. Stir slightly from top to bottom. (Deliveries to Leonard Fournette & Co are so predictable.) And take every opportunity to connect with receivers on the field, a focal point for Bruce Arians throughout the season. If Antonio Brown is looking for a time to excel, this is it. AL Bradys does not want to get into a shooting contest with Mahomes at this point in his career. His lip will stay in his experience. He does not want to be a pure game manager here, he will have to tie a few long balls to win, but if he focuses on making the right game by trying for the big game, his team has a strong chance. HF Tampa needs to play on their strengths and attack early and often. They originate nine sacks and two wins against Rodgers this season and could slow down the Mahomes by attacking an offensive line losing both of their starting games. You risk dying from a thousand cuts in the form of Tyreek and Travis, but Todd Bowles must be brave to limit the score to Kansas Citys. GS chief player for bosses Patrick Mahomes. Of course its Mahomes. Going with someone else would be a hipster choice. Bucs can execute a perfect game plan. They could play as well as they could imagine on either side of the ball. However, if Mahomes comes back and plays in his best way, no one can do anything to stop him. OC Except clear? Let’s go with Tyrann Mathieu, whose powers of expectation and cessation give Ed Reed the main vibrations. He, not Mahomes, is the real opponent of Tom Bradys and Badger Honey will make DAY pay for all those 50-50 balls he likes to throw so much. Mathieu tapped Brady on a given ball in their Week 12 match AL AL ​​Travis Kelce. We talk about Brady v Mahomes, but what about Kelce v Gronkowski? Since Gronkowskis’s (temporary) retirement, Kelce has struggled to surpass him as the best league leagues ever. A Super Bowl victory over a weakened Gronk would be more of a symbolic stone, but it would not hurt his case. HF Tyrann Mathieu. We can be sure that Brady will take risks through the air, so Mathieus’s ability to diagnose and disrupt the receiver’s paths will have to be shooting to stop the attack passing Tampas. Putting pressure on Brady to assume that Mathieu will cross a consistent path may disappoint the veteran for making costly mistakes. GS lead player for the Bucs Todd Bowles. Not a player, but the Bucs defensive coordinator. The Tampa defense has played at the championship level throughout the season. There are not many schematic fireworks. Instead, Bowles relies on an essential set of performances and his players all play at the highest level possible. Against Mahomes, he will need some wrinkles or fresh looks in order to create one or two negative games. OC Lavonte David, one of the best line players he has ever seen. His ability to lock himself in ball carts and stop or even sometimes reverse their momentum should prove particularly useful against a capable Chiefs unit capable of piling up in large yards after capture. His side-by-side range will be essential to maintaining the principles of coordinator Todd Bowless. AL Leonard Fournette. Fournette was intercepted by the Jaguars and entered while Tampa Bays was turning back. Now he is putting his best work of the season into the playoffs, including a stunning showdown against Green Bay. One or two more touches would be fine, but if he can collect a lot of yards in the first set-ups, this will open the game book open to Brady. HF An exchange of fire calls despite the cannons being silent at Raymond James Stadium (could not the cannons have fired at the Bosses too? Why do I care so much about the cannons?). The Bucs can tease the Boss defense by using the size and superior strength of Mike Evans in the red zone. The extra attention he gets will also create holes for others to accumulate points. Brave Prediction The GS One Weeknd has more than one song. I mean, seriously? Weekend? For the Super Bowl? Am I old now? OC Someone will get a trick game. Either the Bosses are built on the Iconic Four Balls they flourished in the 49th year last year, or the Aryans form a nervous response. Either way, you will love the language of football love. AL What about a first quarter without results? After all the talk about it being an offensive showdown, maybe both sides get performance anxiety right outside the gate and we see a lot of three-and-a-half away, some attacking errors and even a missed goal on the field in the first 15 minutes. HF Tony Romo points out Bill Belichick in the crowd wearing the Jack Sparrow mask as a disguise. Of course, Romo can not contain his excitement and orchestrates a joyous reunion on the ground as Brady sets up a Lombardi without his one-time mentor. This is my son, Belichick means. GS The final result will be the Chiefs 31-24 Buccaneers. The combination of Brady and Bowles is as good as you can hope in trying to oust the Bosses from their perch. No one is capable of stopping the Bosses, but all the Bucs are looking for is a defense that slows down the Mahomes-Andy Reid car, even for one or two possessions. Tampa has the talent and staff to be able to devise such a plan. I have the Bucs giving Brady a chance at final mastery, but that only comes a little. The offensive power of the Chiefs, even with all the kindness of Bowles, is simply immense. And even when the shows break down, no one is better than Mahomes. The bosses turn around and Mahomes takes home a second consecutive MVP. Chiefs of OC 30-29 Buccaneers. As exposed as the Mahomes figures are on the edge, one can easily see the Bucs defense forgetting the QBs wheels until it is too late. Whether it is collecting scrap yards or buying time to shoot darts at Cheetah & Co, eventually, Mahomes will take their heart. Chiefs of AL 34-17 Buccaneers. Look for teams to keep him close for a while, but by the fourth quarter, the Chiefs will have the upper hand and salt with one of those Mahome blasts where he shakes two touches in a closed eye step. Chiefs of HF 30-33 Buccaneers. I said it in the middle of the season and I will say it again, Tom Brady and the Bucs will win the Super Bowl. Choosing against Brady is a stupidity of stupidity, especially now he is a loser. Six titles and your team that is not preferred is proof of how good the Bosses are, but Brady means the last word in the game with a last minute car and maybe in which QB is really the most great. Same time next year, Tom. GS