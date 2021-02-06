Chakka I was observed in the city by protesters





Samyukt Kissan Morcha on Saturday held a symbolic protest at Krishna Chowk in Palam Vihar against the three farm laws as part of the ongoing agitation of farmers across the country. About 200 protesters sat in the middle of the street and shouted slogans against the union government and blocked traffic for more than 2 hours, leading to congestion. The protest took place between 12 noon and 3 pm. Heavy traffic congestion was also seen at Sirhaul plaza between 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. due to strict control by Delhi Police. Traffic, however, eased after 12.30pm, when police calmed down border controls. Farmers protesting in Shahjahanpur near Jaisinghpur Khera on the Haryana-Rajasthan border also held a checkpoint (roadblock) in two places, one near the protest site on National Highway-48 and the other in Bawal Chowk. At Bajghera in Gurugram, which was the main protest site in the city, about 200 farmers, local political leaders and social activists sat in a sit-in protest for about three hours. Santokh Singh, president, Kisan Morcha, said they held a peaceful protest and blocked the way to protest against draconian laws passed by the government. These laws should be repealed as these violate the rights of farmers and are intended to push corporations into agribusiness, he claimed. A large number of women also took part in the protest. They created a human chain on Bajghera Street and Palam Vihar Street, disrupting traffic. Protesters also distributed anti-government leaflets and shouted slogans. RS Rathee, councilor, Gurugram Municipal Corporation (MCG) said the protests will continue until the farm laws are repealed and the government realizes its mistake. Agriculture is the backbone of the economy and these laws will destroy it, he said. Pradeep Zaildar, a local political leader, said people in all communities have joined the protests. This is a matter of survival and we are in a long war, he said. A large group of city police was deployed in the country to manage traffic diversions and maintain order and law. City police officials said all arrangements were made to maintain order and traffic diversions were carried out to minimize the impact of congestion. Measures were taken to divert traffic from Palam Vihar Road and Bajghera Road. Traffic personnel at various points were deployed to prevent congestion. The situation remained under peace and under control, said Rajiv Kumar, ACP, Udyog Vihar. In general, traffic remained normal on the rest of the Delhi-Gurgaon Express motorway and the KMP motorway (Kundli-Manesar-Palwal). Farmers protesting in Shahjahanpur near Jaisinghpur Khera on the Haryana-Rajasthan border said their roadblock on NH-48 and Bawal was successful. Sanjay Madhav, a member of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of farmers’ unions protesting on the Delhi borders, and the state caller of the All India Coordination Committee Kisan Sangharsh in Rajasthan, said the blockade in both countries was successful. The blockade took place peacefully, without any disruption. We marched slightly forward from the protest site and sat down at an intersection. Emergency vehicles and local passengers were allowed to pass, Madhav said. He added that protesting farmers from various states including Orissa, Kerala and Haryana sang songs in their native languages ​​to express opposition against the three farm laws. Naveen Sohlot, a farmer from Bawal, said the farmers sat on the street for nearly three hours and joined the locals. Farmers from Rajasthan held the blockade in Shajahanpur while we organized another protest in Bawal. The local administration had extended support and we were able to record our protest peacefully, Sohlot said. Even in Noah, a blockade was held for three hours by farmers in the Naugaon-Mundka section.

