



A teenage boy has been found alive after being placed far away in the landing gear of an airplane which traveled from Kenya to the Netherlands, surviving sub-zero temperatures for several hours. The 16-year-old is understood to be from Kenya and is thought to have boarded the plane in Nairobi, although it is not clear how he managed to board. The cargo plane is thought to have departed from Nairobi on Wednesday. It is understood he stopped in Istanbul and Stansted Airport in the UK before arriving at Maastricht Airport on Thursday afternoon. The boy, who has not been named, was discovered by staff at Maastricht airport shortly after the plane touched. He was taken to hospital with severe hypothermia, but is now understood to be doing well. A spokesman for London Stansted Airport told the Guardian that there was no suggestion that anything bad had happened at Stansted, and that the departor was thought to have already been on board when the plane arrived at the airport. Royal Royal Marechaussee, a police branch of the Dutch Armed Forces, is investigating whether the teenager was smuggled on board the plane by human traffickers, the Telegraph reported. A spokesman for Maastricht Aachen airport said the boy was extremely lucky to be alive. He was extremely lucky to get through this, he told Dutch News Live. With commercial flights reaching an altitude of about 38,000 meters, the chances of survival for departure sites are slim. Stawaways that try to hide in aircraft landing gear often freeze to death, or die due to lack of oxygen. In 2015, the body of a stowaway fell from the carriage of an airplane traveling from Johannesburg to London to the roof of an office building in west London. Another man spent six months in hospital after being caught under the jumbo jet cart during a 10-hour flight, surviving freezing temperatures. A survivor, now named Justin, told the Guardian in December that he thought it was worth it. Because of my situation and what I was going through it was the only choice to survive, he said.

