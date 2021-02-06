More than a week cold extension begins in the London region





LONDON, ON – The sun gave some rest from the freezing temperatures on Saturday. Allowed many Londoners to go out for a walk. “As long as you keep moving, you are nice and warm,” says Steve Evans, who was walking with his dog Cody in Springbank Park in London, Ont. However, once the sun goes down temperatures with factorized wind cooling will drop close to minus-20 Celsius over the next week. This is on the eve of the Middlesex-London health unit (MLHU) to issue a cold weather alarm. The combination of cold weather and strong winds, like the ones they have over the weekend and next week can have an impact on our bodies; if you do not dress appropriately, the weather can damage exposed skin and can lead to hypothermia, says Randy Walker, Public Health Inspector with MLHU. This is exactly what happened on Saturday in central London when EMS received a call for a homeless person with a freeze in Dundas St. In St. Thomas, Grace Cafe, downtown downtown at 423 Talbot St., and Inn outside the Cold have been shocking hours to give people a warm spot throughout the day. They offer snacks, drinks, hats and gloves for those in need. “Our day center had a generous donation of hand warmers,” says Lori Fitzgerald, executive director of Inn out of the Fold. “We have some cases of them. Our street beatings are driving in our downtown to disperse them. They have given at least 15 pairs today. But ultimately we are encouraging people to come inside.” However during the pandemic, entry is not always easy. “Libraries and malls are closed due to congestion, so it is more vital to find resources,” says Walker. “The city is doing what it can do, with the resources available and the restrictions imposed by the blockades. Website for the city hath places where you can come. “ Back on the trails, a woman who walks alone says she endures cold temperatures to exercise and a little social interaction. “The key is to dress warmly,” she said. “Knowing that when I’m here, I can see people and greet them from a distance makes it worthwhile.”







