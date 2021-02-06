Cops were caught by Covid’s horrific violations as they fined students 34,000 in raids at the closing party

COPS was caught in a horrific offense as it fined 30 students more than 34,000 after discovering an illegal party during the blockade.

Over 150 people were found inside an apartment in Ranmoor Student Village, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, in the early hours of Thursday.

Read our live coronavirus blog for the latest updates and updates

6 Police uncovered an illegal party at Ranmoor Student Village in Sheffield Credit: South Yorkshire Police

6 More than 150 people were found inside an apartment Credit: South Yorkshire Police

6 Police fined the party host and 30 other people Credit: South Yorkshire Police

The host of the party has been hit with a sentence of 10,000, with over 30 people given a fine of 800 – which, under coronavirus restrictions, is the minimum sentence for meetings of more than 15 people.

Body camera footage shows police approaching the building as a group of people try to leave to avoid identification.

The clip shows the noise of music, the twinkling of glasses and the celebrants singing to the top of their voices as police officers race to surround the building.

Officers arrive at the main entrance just as a crowd of girls and boys try to leave and are ordered: “Go inside. Go back inside.”

The scene descends into chaos as the celebrants and the police clash face to face.

‘RETURN IN’

As officers enter the building to stop the first group, more students emerge from a stairwell into the lobby.

A terrified officer shouts, “Anyone who touches me from now on is shut up.”

A student protests: “I’m just trying to get through the guv.”

An officer shouts “who, who” while another fire door opens and more students gather in the lobby.

As students continue to try and push the cord, police call for calm.

6 Police uncovered the holiday in the early hours of Thursday Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Officers had to call for help when an officer was injured during the raid.

Most of the students left the stage but now face off leaving the university while watching the scenes.

The halls – occupied by students from the University of Sheffield – previously had the third highest number of new coronavirus cases.

Officers arrived at the residence halls within ten minutes of reporting the incident by university security at 1.13am.

Sheffield City Center Inspector Ali Bywater said: “At a time when the vast majority are working so hard and making great sacrifices to abide by the rules, it is absolutely horrible to see people showing such blatant disregard not only of their own safety, but the safety of others.

6 NINTCHDBPICT000634748841-1 Credit: South Yorkshire Police

“The actions of everyone present were extremely selfish and the fact that so many tried to leave the officers is proof that they knew what they were doing was wrong.

“At one point, there were 14 police officers on the scene; there are 14 officers who could have dealt with other important issues throughout the county.

“We know that both universities have communicated regularly with students to inform them about the risks of holding events and the consequences involved.

“Parties like these are completely unfair to those who are rightly taking the Covid threat seriously and could have massive implications for both the spread of the virus and the subsequent strain on health services.”

popular spot Over 50 Scots caught the rules of closing the blockade in the infamous Paisley country ‘PLANI VJEN’ Humanity faces worse pandemic than Covid warns experts ‘like Black Death’ THE NEXT TRAGEDY ‘Beloved’ biker, 22, dies after being hit by ‘vigilantes chasing stolen car’ VIRUS DEMO Five Scots fined for breaking Covid rules at Edinburgh blockade rally The last Virus update Another 48 deaths by Scottish Covid were recorded overnight while 895 new cases were confirmed ROAD ‘Attack’ Man in hospital after ‘Fife attack’ as police arrest the suspect

The University of Sheffield said in a statement: “Our University Security Services and South Yorkshire Police have worked very closely and we have been clear and consistent with our messages about student behavior and conduct, regularly emphasizing to students that it is the responsibility of their social to adhere to government guidelines.

“We thank the vast majority of our students for their continued efforts to do so and to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

“We will continue to take action if we receive specific reports of antisocial behavior, including reports of social distance being disrespected, as well as providing practical and emotional support for students who may struggle at this time.”