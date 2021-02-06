Treatment of coronavirus by Israel seems like a success. Residents tell a different story.

TEL AVIV As Israel outperforms Western nations in its Covid-19 vaccination efforts, it has become a model for a world trying to come back to life as it once was.

The country has inoculated a third of its population of 9 million in just over a month, and over 80 percent of those 60 and older.

But if you ask most Israelis, treating the coronavirus from the country has been anything but a success story. A the latest poll by the Democratic Institute of non-partisan Israel found that only 24 percent of Israelis approve of crisis management by the government.

While Israel boasts the highest vaccination rate in the world, it is also battling the third worst infection in the world.

Despite the vaccination campaign, January was Israel’s deadliest month, with 1,433 people dying from the virus one-third of the 5,000 victims since the pandemic began. The Israelis have also experienced some of the world’s toughest and longest blockades, with residents mostly isolated in their homes for a cumulative four months.

In late December, Israel became the first country to enter a third blockage. That will last two weeks, it is still in effect.

Much of Israel’s successful vaccination spread relies on its small size, roughly equivalent to New Jersey in both land size and population, and its centralized universal health care system that allows almost all Israelis be vaccinated fairly without interruption.

However, there is another element pushing the Israeli sprint to become the first country to vaccinate most of its population: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is running for re-election, again.

Many Israelis think that the management of this crisis has been greatly affected by the political considerations of Netanyahu, Yohanan Plesner, president of Institute of Israeli Democracy, tha.

In previous elections, Netanyahu was fighting allegations of corruption; now, before the March 23 election, he faces trial on those charges, a challenger from his party, and a pandemic that has killed thousands of Israelis and left many feeling that he has failed to navigate safely in this crisis.

Protesters demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his official residence in Jerusalem last week. The pandemic has delayed Netanyahu’s trial for bribery and fraud charges. Menahem Kahana / AFP – Getty Images

Netanyahu, whose trial has been postponed several times due to blockages and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, appears to be counting on a successful vaccination operation to not only allow Israel out of the coronavirus, but also to help him again choice.

He thinks the vaccine will help, but I do not, because the situation in Israel is only getting worse, said Orly Almog, a member of the Black Flag movement, an anti-Netanyahu protest that began in March 2020 and was demonstrating against Netanyahu since the pandemic began.

Experts say the vaccine has not been as effective in reducing the workload as some expected because not enough Israelis have been completely inoculated 35 percent have received the first dose, while 20 percent have received both.

Also, according to Itamar Grotto, associate director general at the Ministry of Health, the vast majority of new cases in Israel are related to the British variant, which is potentially more contagious and more difficult to control with current vaccines.

Political opponents and anti-Netanyahu protesters are not the only ones criticizing his treatment of the pandemic.

About 200 leading Israeli doctors and scientists have formed two groups Model of Common Sense and Public Council for Emergency Coronavirus Crisis (PECC) to speak out against what they say is crisis mismanagement. Members of these groups include former directors of the Israeli Ministry of Health, the heads of Israeli hospitals and medical schools, and recipients of the Nobel Prize and the Israel Prize, the country’s highest distinction.

According to these experts, Israel’s reliance on national closures has been unnecessary and ineffective.

“Blockages can reduce the prevalence of the disease, but ultimately, they do not affect the number of sick or dead people,” said Dr. Yoav Yehezkelli, a member of the Common Sense Model and PECC who helped design the programs. Israels to deal with an epidemic.

The blockages, he said, could be taken in an extreme situation when the health system is flooded as we saw at the beginning of the pandemic in China or Italy.

But Israel’s healthcare system has never been close to collapsing, said Yehezkelli, who lectures on emergencies and disaster management at Tel Aviv University.

Not all medical experts share this view.

Blockages have been very helpful in reducing morbidity and mortality in the first two rounds, said Ronn Calderon-Margalit, a professor of epidemiology at Hebrew University who has advised the government, referring to previous blockades in Israel.

Israeli medical personnel on Tuesday attempted to treat patients with Covid-19 at the Ziv Medical Center in Safed, northern Israel. The country has already vaccinated a third of its population in just over a month. Jalaa Marey / AFP – Getty Images

It is the steps taken to get out of the blockages that can cause problems.

There has not been a clear government strategy, and even when there has been, in the case of the traffic light strategy, it has never been implemented, Calderon-Margalit added, referring to the model in which blockades apply to red areas with it. high infection rate and green areas with low infection rate have more freedom.

We lost the arsenal of blockages, she added.

Even government officials say the latest blockade has been a failure.

Predictions were wrong, Ran Balicer, chairman of the national panel of experts on Covid-19 tha minutes before a Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Blockage as a tool of magic is dead, added Balicer, a professor in the Department of Public Health at Ben-Gurion University.

Ahead of this meeting, Netanyahu was pushing for another extension of the blockade. In the hours before the blockade was supposed to end Friday morning, the government announced it would be extended until Sunday.

As in other countries, some experts also state the overwhelming economic costs of closure.

According to Aaron Ciechan during the 2004 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, the four-hour block is worth the annual budget of the Cancer Society of Israel.

Yehezkelli and his colleagues are most concerned about the devastating long-term effects on the physical and mental health of Israelis.

These medical experts also believe that government decisions are policy-driven. Health Minister Yuli Edelstein is a Netanyahu political appointee with no experience in healthcare. His predecessor, Yakov Litzman, who served until May 2020, had no medical training, dismissed his coronavirus ministry guidelines, and tested positive for Covid-19.

Critics cite as a prime example of politically driven decision-making the lack of implementation of the Covid-19 guidelines in many ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods, where schools often remain open, and large weddings and funerals continue to take place.

Israel would be in a much better place, many medical experts say, if Netanyahu had not abandoned the so-called traffic light strategy to enforce the blockades.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews debate with Israeli border police officers during a protest over coronavirus blockade restrictions in Ashdod, Israel, last week. Baltedy Oded / AP

Former Israeli coronavirus tsar Ronni Gamzu tried to implement that strategy, but was blocked by Netanyahu because many of the red zones are ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods that are strongholds for the busy prime minister. Not wanting to alienate the ultra-Orthodox, who represent 12 percent of Israel’s population, Netanyahu opted for the current general approach.

The dissatisfaction created by this double standard will be a factor for many voters on Mars, Plesner said. Enforcement is highly distorted in favor of the ultra-Orthodox population, which according to government statistics accounts for nearly 40 percent of virus cases and receives only 2 percent of fines for violating blocking rules.

According to Calderon and other medical experts who are not part of the Common Sense Model or PECC, virtually every healthcare professional in Israel agrees that the traffic light policy is preferable to complete blockage, which has led to a fatigue that hinders compliance. , making this blockage less effective.

Grotto, a Health Ministry official, said he was right about the criticism that Netanyahu’s treatment of the pandemic could be driven by political interests.

But it is also cultural. Even if the ultra-Orthodox community would not be part of [governing] coalition, again there would be a problem with implementation, he said, noting that despite the high death toll among them, many religious leaders and their followers continue to rebel against the restrictions.

The Prime Minister declined to comment on the record for this story.

For most democratically elected leaders, these challenges can pose an existential threat to any hope of re-election.

Yet Netanyahu is known as a political magician, or King Bibi at his base, for a good reason.

According to recent surveys, Netanyahu has the best chance of forming a government, although he is favored by about 30 percent of voters.

Second after him in polls: I do not know or “None of them“