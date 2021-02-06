KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) Jamaica is ending in ganja.

Heavy rains followed by a prolonged drought, an increase in local consumption and a drop in the number of marijuana farmers have caused a shortage in the island’s famous but largely illegal market that experts say is the worst that they have seen.

“It’s a cultural embarrassment,” said Triston Thompson, chief of opportunities for Tacaya, a consulting and brokerage firm for the legal cannabis industry in the country.

Jamaica, which foreigners have long linked to pots, reggae and Rastafarians, authorized a regulated medical marijuana industry and decriminalized small quantities of weeds in 2015.

People caught with 2 ounces (56 grams) or less of cannabis are presumed to pay a small fine and do not face arrest or criminal record. The island also allows individuals to cultivate up to five plants and Rastafarians are legally allowed to smoke ganja for sacramental purposes.

But implementation is unclear as many tourists and locals continue to buy marijuana on the street, where it has grown less and more expensive.

Heavy rains during last year’s stormy season pumped out marijuana fields that were later burned in the ensuing drought, causing losses of tens of thousands of dollars, according to farmers cultivating pots outside the legal system.

“It destroyed everything,” said Daneyel Bozra, who grows marijuana in southwestern Jamaica, in a historic village called Accompong founded by runaway slaves of the 18th century known as the Maronites.

The aggravation of the problem was the strict COVID-19 measure, including a curfew at 6pm which meant farmers could not tend to their fields at night as is routine, said Kenrick Wallace, 29, who cultivates 2 hectares (almost one hectare) in Together with the help of 20 other farmers.

He noted that the lack of roads forces many farmers to walk to reach their fields and then get water from wells and springs. Many were unable to do those jobs at night due to the clock stop.

Wallace estimated that he lost more than $ 18,000 in recent months and cultivated only und 300, compared to an average of deri 700 to që 800 that the group normally produces.

Activists say they believe the pandemic and a easing of marijuana laws in Jamaica have led to an increase in local consumption that has contributed to the shortage, even if the pandemic has hampered the arrival of tourists seeking ganja.

“Last year was the worst year … We have never had this amount of loss,” Thompson said. “Something is so funny that cannabis is short in Jamaica.”

Tourists, too, have taken note, posting on travel websites about difficulties in finding medicine.

Paul Burke, CEO of the Ganja Association of Manufacturers and Producers in Jamaica, said in a telephone interview that people are no longer afraid to close now as the government allows small amounts to be owned. He said stigma against ganja has decreased and more people are appreciating its required therapeutic and medicinal value during the pandemic.

Burke also said that some small traditional farmers have stopped growing up disappointed because they are unable to meet the demands of the legal market as police continue to destroy what he described as “good ganja fields”.

The Government Cannabis Licensing Authority which has authorized 29 growers and issued 73 licenses for transportation, retail, processing and other activities said there is no shortage of marijuana in the regulated industry. But farmers and activists say weeds sold through legal ambulances known as herb houses are out of the question for many, given that it still costs five to 10 times more than the pot on the street.